Senate Resolution 212 Printer's Number 1402
PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1402
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
212
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PICOZZI, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER, PENNYCUICK,
PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, VOGEL AND J. WARD, JANUARY 23, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 23, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of January 25 through 31, 2026, as
"Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing
congratulations and appreciation to Catholic elementary and
secondary schools across this Commonwealth.
WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are
celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January
25 through 31, 2026; and
WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: United
in Faith and Community"; and
WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate
more than 100,000 students in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools are located in communities all
throughout this Commonwealth, of all sizes and demographics, and
both urban and rural; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong
foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and
leadership skills; and
WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a
strong foundation of the values and academic skills needed in
