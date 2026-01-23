Senate Resolution 212 Printer's Number 1402

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1402

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

212

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PICOZZI, BROWN, COSTA, CULVER, PENNYCUICK,

PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, VOGEL AND J. WARD, JANUARY 23, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JANUARY 23, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of January 25 through 31, 2026, as

"Catholic Schools Week" in Pennsylvania and expressing

congratulations and appreciation to Catholic elementary and

secondary schools across this Commonwealth.

WHEREAS, Catholic schools in this Commonwealth are

celebrating "Catholic Schools Week" during the week of January

25 through 31, 2026; and

WHEREAS, The theme for this year is "Catholic Schools: United

in Faith and Community"; and

WHEREAS, Catholic elementary and secondary schools educate

more than 100,000 students in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools are located in communities all

throughout this Commonwealth, of all sizes and demographics, and

both urban and rural; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools instill in young people a strong

foundation of values, self-esteem, self-confidence and

leadership skills; and

WHEREAS, Catholic schools, in providing young people with a

strong foundation of the values and academic skills needed in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19