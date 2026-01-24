OpenAudio’s HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC Passes Google Cast Official Testing by Soundcertificate

HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, OpenAudio formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Soundcertificate, the world-renowned tech manufacturing and official Google Cast certified testing giant based in Austria. Following a series of rigorous, global-standard testing procedures, OpenAudio’s HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC has successfully obtained the official Google Cast certification issued by Soundcertificate. This milestone not only marks OpenAudio’s core product meeting the highest technical specifications of the global Google ecosystem but also solidifies the brand’s technological strength in intelligent audio and cross-ecosystem compatibility, laying a robust authoritative foundation for its global market expansion and deep integration into the international smart audio landscape.HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC: https://www.openaudio.io/holowhas-ultra-gc/ About SoundCertificate: The Authorized Core Tester for Google Cast CertificationSoundCertificate is a third-party audio testing and certification organization headquartered in Vienna, Austria. It specializes in providing official testing and certification services for smart speakers, amplifiers, multi-room audio systems, and voice-enabled devices, helping manufacturers meet the technical requirements of global audio and smart ecosystem platforms.With state-of-the-art laboratories compliant with Google’s unified global technical specifications, SoundCertificate combines advanced measurement equipment with a team of senior audio-visual engineers. Its Google Cast certification framework sets rigorous benchmarks across protocol compatibility, lossless audio transmission, audio-video synchronization, low-latency performance, and multi-device stability.SoundCertificate’s certification results are globally recognized and act as a key technical gateway for devices entering the Google ecosystem. For audio products, its testing verifies seamless hardware integration with the Google Cast protocol, ensuring stable, distortion-free, high-quality audio delivery across a wide range of Google-enabled devices worldwide.Rigorous Google Cast Testing: HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC Meets Global Top-Tier StandardsAs a widely adopted cross-platform wireless streaming protocol, Google Cast enables seamless audio and screen sharing across major operating systems and smart devices. For high-performance audio products like the HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC, Google Cast certification requires both strict protocol compliance and outstanding audio performance, placing high demands on signal processing, interference resistance, and software-hardware integration.Under Soundcertificate’s professional testing framework, the OpenAudio HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC underwent comprehensive evaluations in line with Google’s global certification standards.1. Google Cast Protocol Deep Compatibility: Verified fast pairing (≤2 seconds), 24/7 stable connectivity, and smooth switching with mainstream Google ecosystem devices, including Google Nest smart speakers, Android smartphones/tablets, and Windows/macOS computers, ensuring seamless interoperability across platforms and brands.2. Lossless Audio Transmission Performance: Tested high-resolution audio delivery over Google Cast, confirming full preservation of lossless audio detail without compression or distortion, maintaining the product’s high-fidelity sound signature.3. Low-Latency Audio-Visual Synchronization: Complied with Google Cast’s strict latency requirement (≤25ms), ensuring accurate A/V sync for movies, gaming, and real-time playback without stutter or lag.4. Multi-Scenario Anti-Interference Testing: Validated stable wireless transmission and audio purity in complex electromagnetic environments with overlapping Wi-Fi and Bluetooth signals in both residential and commercial scenarios.With optimized hardware and deep Google Cast integration, the OpenAudio HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC successfully passed all tests and obtained official Google Cast certification from Soundcertificate, confirming full compliance with Google’s global standards and marking a key step in OpenAudio’s international expansion.Strategic Significance: Authoritative Endorsement for Global Market ExpansionThe strategic partnership with Soundcertificate and Google Cast certification mark a pivotal milestone for OpenAudio.1. Global Authoritative Technical Endorsement: As a Google-authorized testing institution, Soundcertificate provides a globally recognized certification that validates OpenAudio’s R&D and manufacturing capabilities, strengthening credibility in the international high-end audio market.2. Seamless Access to the Global Google Ecosystem: With Google Cast embedded in billions of devices, the certification enables seamless integration with platforms such as Spotify and YouTube, aligning with global user habits and supporting international market expansion.3. Long-Term Technical Cooperation for Sustained Innovation: Continuous protocol support, standards updates, and joint pre-testing mechanisms help optimize performance from the R&D stage and drive ongoing intelligent audio innovation.ConclusionThe partnership with Soundcertificate and the successful Google Cast certification of HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC reaffirm OpenAudio’s commitment to technology-driven innovation and quality excellence. Building on this milestone, OpenAudio will further strengthen Google Cast ecosystem integration, refine intelligent audio performance, and deliver more seamless, high-fidelity experiences worldwide. The company will continue close collaboration with Soundcertificate and other leading technical institutions to advance smart audio innovation and establish itself as a leading global intelligent audio brand through cutting-edge technology and authoritative certification.For more details, please visit: www.openaudio.io

