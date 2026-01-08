OpenAudio Participated in CES 2026, Showcasing the HOLOWHAS Series and AVR-1046

OpenAudio Participated in CES 2026

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenAudio participated in CES 2026, held from January 6 to January 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the exhibition, OpenAudio presented its latest whole-home audio and immersive entertainment solutions, highlighting the flexibility and scalability of the HOLOWHAS Series multi-room amplifiers and the flagship AVR-1046 platform.At CES 2026, OpenAudio showcased the following products:· HOLOWHAS· HOLOWHAS Ultra· HOLOWHAS Max· HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC· HOLOWHAS Plus-GC· AVR-1046HOLOWHAS Series OverviewThe HOLOWHAS Series is OpenAudio’s family of multi-room streaming amplifiers designed for whole-home audio distribution and smart home integration. All HOLOWHAS models are built on a shared system platform featuring 8 zones and 16 amplifier channels, allowing flexible audio distribution across multiple rooms.All models support AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, and integrate seamlessly with KNX, Control4, and Home Assistant, with centralized control via the HoloHome mobile app.HOLOWHAS (Base Model)HOLOWHAS is the entry-level model in the series, designed for network-based multi-room audio distribution. It focuses on streaming and zone control and does not include HDMI ARC, Line In/Out, or SPDIF In/Out, making it suitable for projects that do not require TV or external digital audio integration.HOLOWHAS: https://www.openaudiohome.com/holo-whas/ HOLOWHAS Ultra, Plus, and MaxThe Ultra, Plus, and Max models expand the HOLOWHAS platform with additional physical audio interfaces, including HDMI ARC, Line In/Out, and SPDIF In/Out, enabling TV audio integration and external source connectivity.The key difference between these models is amplifier output power:· HOLOWHAS Ultra: 60 watts per channel, suitable for standard residential installations.· HOLOWHAS Plus: 100 watts per channel, offering increased headroom for larger rooms.· HOLOWHAS Max: 200 watts per channel, designed for demanding speaker loads and high-output applications.HOLOWHAS Ultra: https://www.openaudiohome.com/holo-whas-ultra/ HOLOWHAS Plus: https://www.openaudiohome.com/holo-whas-plus/ HOLOWHAS Max: https://www.openaudiohome.com/holo-whas-max/ HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC and Plus-GCThe GC models are optimized for Google-centric ecosystems.· HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC· HOLOWHAS Plus-GCThese models support 8 independent Google Cast streaming instances, allowing multiple Android-based sources to stream simultaneously to different zones. The GC versions retain the same power levels and connectivity as their corresponding standard models, while adding advanced Google Cast multi-zone functionality.HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC: https://www.openaudiohome.com/holowhas-ultra-gc/ HOLOWHAS Plus-GC: https://www.openaudiohome.com/holowhas-plus-gc/ AVR-1046 Flagship PlatformIn addition to the HOLOWHAS Series, OpenAudio also presented AVR-1046, its flagship audio platform.AVR-1046 is a full-featured Dolby Atmos AV Receiver, supporting immersive home theater configurations up to 10.4.6, while also functioning as a complete 8-streaming, 8-zone multi-room amplifier. All 16 amplifier channels are dynamically shared between home theater and multi-room audio operation, allowing the system to be configured as a full AVR, a full multi-room system, or a hybrid of both.AVR-1046: https://www.openaudiohome.com/avr-1046/ A Scalable OpenAudio EcosystemThrough its participation in CES 2026, OpenAudio demonstrated a unified ecosystem approach—offering scalable solutions that adapt to different performance levels, streaming ecosystems, and installation requirements, while maintaining consistent control and integration across the entire product lineup.For more information on OpenAudio products, please visit the official OpenAudio website: www.openaudiohome.com

