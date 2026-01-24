RE: Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3000552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 at 2:41 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Fayston Road, Fayston, VT

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2

-2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint

-Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Tommy O. Crawford                                    

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/23/2026, at approximately 2:41 PM, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report of a restraining order violation that occurred on North Fayston Road in the Town of Fayston, VT. Troopers responded, and an investigation revealed that 42-year-old Tommy O. Crawford violated his restraining order and assaulted a domestic partner. Crawford was arrested for Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services then transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 01/26/2026, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges. He was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on $2,000 cash bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2026 at 12:30 PM       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $2,000 cash

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

