RE: Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges
My apologies, I forgot to include the mugshot. Please see attached.
From: Marciniak, Alexis
Sent: Friday, January 23, 2026 19:28
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Berlin Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3000552
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2026 at 2:41 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Fayston Road, Fayston, VT
VIOLATIONS:
-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2
-2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
-2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint
-Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Tommy O. Crawford
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fayston, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/23/2026, at approximately 2:41 PM, the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks received a report of a restraining order violation that occurred on North Fayston Road in the Town of Fayston, VT. Troopers responded, and an investigation revealed that 42-year-old Tommy O. Crawford violated his restraining order and assaulted a domestic partner. Crawford was arrested for Violation of Abuse Prevention Order x2, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services then transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 01/26/2026, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges. He was later lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex on $2,000 cash bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/26/2026 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $2,000 cash
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.