City of Compton Demonstrates Unified Commitment During 2026 Homeless Count at Dollarhide

Love Save the Soul

Compton United across all 4 Districts at Dollarhide for the 2026 Homeless Count—strengthening support, resources, and visibility for our unhoused neighbors.

I felt proud to see Compton unified across all districts. The count isn’t just numbers—it’s people, families, and stories that deserve to be seen.” — Coach, WaterWars Youth Community Initiative,

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Compton came together at Dollarhide on January 22, 2026 for the annual Homeless Count, demonstrating a strong, citywide commitment to ensuring every resident is seen, supported, and counted. Community members representing all four Compton districts participated, reflecting a powerful sense of unity and a shared understanding that homelessness affects every neighborhood and every family across Compton.While Councilmember Mike Gibson was unable to attend in person, his office ensured representation by sending a designated representative. Mayor Pro Tem Andre Spicer also had scheduling conflicts and could not be present, but he was represented by his mother, who attended in his stead — a meaningful reminder that this issue is not only civic, but personal, and touches generations of Compton families. Fathers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC) extends sincere gratitude to all those who showed up to support this effort, including a representative from the City and community volunteers who served with compassion and professionalism throughout the evening. FMWC also thanks LAHSA and the dedicated representatives who provided on-site support, including Stephanie and Raul, for their partnership and guidance.FMWC would also like to thank Compton Domino’s Pizza for their generous donation that helped feed the volunteers, and Starbucks for ensuring there were warm beverages available to keep everyone supported and energized during the count. In addition, FMWC is grateful that the Delta Sorority lent a hand, helping strengthen the volunteer effort and demonstrating true community service in action.Why the Homeless Count Matters for ComptonThe Homeless Count is more than a survey — it is a critical tool that helps Compton identify the scale and needs of people experiencing homelessness so the City and partner agencies can respond effectively. Accurate data from the count helps:• Direct resources where they’re needed most (outreach, housing navigation, interim housing, and supportive services)• Strengthen funding opportunities by ensuring Compton’s needs are properly documented• Improve planning and coordination among local leaders, service providers, and regional partners• Increase accountability, ensuring strategies are grounded in real numbers and real experiencesHomelessness impacts public health, community safety, local business corridors, and the wellbeing of residents citywide — and the turnout from all districts underscored a shared truth: this is a Compton issue, not a single-district issue.Moving Forward TogetherFMWC is proud to stand with Compton residents, local leadership, and regional partners in addressing homelessness with dignity and urgency. The strength shown at Dollarhide is what progress looks like — neighbors supporting neighbors, across every district, united to ensure Compton’s most vulnerable residents are not left behind.Media Contact:Fathers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC)Linda Kelly, CommunityRelations@fmwc.org

