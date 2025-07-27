10th Annual Back to School Bash: Preparing Compton's Future with Essentials

Love Save the Soul

"Preparing Compton's Future with Essentials"

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- athers and Mothers Who Care (FMWC), in proud partnership with District 2 Councilman and ProTem Mayor Andre Spicer, is excited to host the 10th Annual Back to School Event on Sunday, July 27, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Wilson Park in Compton, California.With the theme “Preparing Compton’s Future with Essentials,” this milestone celebration is designed to ensure students return to school equipped and empowered. Attendees will receive free school supplies, clothing, and hygiene kits, all designed to give Compton youth a confident and prepared start to the new academic year.This year’s event features incredible community leaders and will shine with star power, as some of the most inspiring names in sports and youth advocacy join us to uplift the community: Olden Polynice , NBA legend, sports analyst, retired NBA great, and founder of the Next Star Basketball Program, will lead a live, interactive basketball clinic• Coach Brooke Kalama, awarded “2A State MVP” her senior year, and winner of back-to-back 2A state championships as a starting forward, youth mentor, and motivator• Xavier Smith, professional wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and role model• Indigo Dickens, former LaSalle University Forward, who brings a strong message of perseverance, education, and empowerment to young female athletesThe event will also include:• Delicious food and drinks• Live music and DJ• Family-friendly games and prizes• Fun activities and community resource booths“This is more than an event — it’s a movement,” says FMWC Vice President Duane Jackson. “We’re bringing together powerful community voices, athletes, and leaders to celebrate and prepare our kids. We want every child in Compton to know that they matter, and that we’re behind them 100%.”Admission is free, and supplies will be distributed while supplies last. Children must be present to receive giveaway items.Event Details📍 Location: Wilson Park, Compton, CA📅 Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025🕛 Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM🎒 Admission: Free (Child must be present for supplies)About FMWC:Fathers and Mothers Who Care is a community-driven nonprofit organization serving Los Angeles County’s SPA 6, focused on uplifting families through education, life stabilization services, housing support, and youth engagement programs.To volunteer, support, or get involved, contact Linda Kelly (213) 477-5252 or @FMWC_Compton.

