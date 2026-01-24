North Capitol Building Opens at Utah State Capitol Complex

State leaders gathered today to celebrate the completion of the North Capitol Building, a major addition to the Utah State Capitol Complex. The project adds secure storage for the state’s art and historical artifacts, office space, a new conference center, and additional public parking. It will also house the future Museum of Utah once completed.

For more than a century, the Utah State Capitol Complex has served as a symbol of representative government. The North Capitol Building extends that legacy by expanding public access while supporting the long-term operational needs of the Capitol complex.

“People come to Capitol Hill to participate in their government,” said Governor Spencer J. Cox. “The North Capitol Building makes that experience easier and more welcoming, and it strengthens the complex behind the scenes with safer storage and resilient design. It’s built for the public, and it’s built to last.”

“A vision first imagined decades ago, the North building now stands tall as a symbol of thoughtful stewardship,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “It reflects the dedication of many people who have served this state and will continue to do so in the years to come. Our responsibility is not only to build monuments, but we also must build each other up and work together on Utah’s vision for the next 250 years.”

“This building isn’t just a building – it’s a place that belongs to all Utahns and reflects pride in our state,” said Speaker Mike Schultz. “What matters most to me is who it’s for: our kids and future generations, reminding them that government isn’t distant or intimidating, but something they are a part of. This is the result of leaders thinking ahead and investing in a space that will inspire learning, connection, and civic pride for years to come.”

The North Capitol Building is designed to remain safe and functional during a major earthquake. It sits on 89 seismic base isolators, specialized supports that separate the structure from the ground and allow it to move independently during shaking.

Visitor access and easy movement across the complex were central to the design. Designated bus drop-off areas and clearer routes make it easier for school groups, visitors, and event traffic to arrive smoothly and move between the building, plaza, and Capitol. The Capitol Complex also sees a net gain of over 315 parking stalls, helping reduce congestion and making it easier for Utahns to visit the complex.

During construction, the project team made an 18-inch footprint adjustment to protect the root systems of the historic sequoia trees near the site, reflecting the careful planning that balanced new infrastructure with the long-term health of Capitol Hill’s landscape.

The Utah State Capitol Complex belongs to the people of Utah, and this moment reflects generations of thoughtful planning and stewardship.

View pictures here.