Senator Luz Escamilla Receives NAACP Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award

Utah Senate Democratic Leader Luz Escamilla was honored with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Civil Rights Award at the 42nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Luncheon, hosted by the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP.

The NAACP’s annual luncheon commemorates Dr. King’s legacy and recognizes community members whose leadership advances justice, dignity, and equal opportunity. Escamilla received the award for her “unwavering commitment to civil rights and community empowerment,” according to a statement from the Salt Lake NAACP.

This year’s commemoration theme, “The Fierce Urgency of Now,” reflected Dr. King’s call for action and accountability in the face of injustice, and underscored the continued work needed to protect civil rights and strengthen communities across Utah. In her acceptance speech, she stated the following:

“Utah now faces a moral crossroad like the rest of our nation does. We’re being asked what kind of state we want to be, whether we would choose fear or courage, whether we will protect our communities or participate in their division, and whether we will learn from history or repeat it under a different name.

Many of our families do not have the luxury of pretending that things are okay, especially when there’s a proposal for a 7,500-bed ICE detention facility in our own community. As a woman of color and an immigrant, I carry this reality with me every day, and I feel for all the families and children who are fearful that you can’t believe in the power of the beloved community. Not as a slogan, but as a commitment to protect one another, especially in moments of fear.

There’s hope. To everyone else: organizing and advocating and speaking out at this moment, you are carrying the legacy of Dr. King. I accept this award, and I celebrate it in a personal way, but I’m also seeing it as a charge. A charge to speak the truth, to stand firm and not be afraid, and to ensure that when history looks back on this moment, it will say that Utah did the right thing and that we choose justice, that we choose courage, and that we choose each other, with love.”

You can watch the complete speech here.

About Senator Luz Escamilla

Senator Luz Escamilla represents Senate District 10 in Salt Lake City and serves as Utah Senate Democratic Leader. She has long championed policies that strengthen families, expand opportunity, and protect the rights and dignity of all Utahns.

About the Salt Lake City Branch of the NAACP

The Salt Lake City Branch of the NAACP is dedicated to ensuring the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all persons and to eliminating discrimination based on race. Learn more about the organization here.