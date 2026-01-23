California disrupts international wildlife poaching network

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of AB 96 – landmark legislation that banned the sale of ivory in California, strengthening the authority and ability of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) to combat illegal wildlife trafficking that threatens global biodiversity and encourages the poaching of endangered species.

“This investigation demonstrates exactly why AB 96 matters,” said Nathaniel Arnold, CDFW Deputy Director and Chief of Law Enforcement. California is the most populous state in the U.S. and a major hub of international trade, where the fight to stop wildlife trafficking can have global impacts. CDFW is committed to working with our state, federal, and international partners to aggressively identify, disrupt, and dismantle these illicit markets, and to ensure those responsible face criminal prosecution and the full consequences of the law.”

This month in Fresno, CDFW law enforcement officers seized hundreds of illegal products made from ivory and elephant, and a number of other products from poached animals, including rhino horns, walrus tusks, suspected bear gall bladders, saiga antelope, and turtle shells.

CDFW opened an investigation after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service intercepted a falsely labeled shipment from Thailand destined for Fresno that contained four elephant trunks. CDFW confirmed that the trunks are from Asian elephants, a species protected under the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES).

CDFW officers in Madera County shut down an illegal rooster-fighting ring, seized illegal derivatives of protected kestrel falcons, and recovered a prohibited firearm suppressor. Evidence was seized, and charges were filed with Madera County Animal Services and the Madera County District Attorney’s office, as appropriate. In Fresno County, three suspects have been booked into the county jail, facing charges involving wildlife trafficking violations under the California Fish and Game Code. Charges will be filed with the Fresno and Madera County district attorney’s offices.

These efforts are part of the state’s ongoing work and commitment to protect biodiversity both globally and in California. The public can report wildlife trafficking and poaching activity through the CalTIP program by calling (888) 334-CALTIP (2258) or submitting anonymous tips via text to TIP411 (847411).