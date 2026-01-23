Calif. Appellate Court Sides With Plaintiffs in Key Consumer Standing Case

(Subscription required) A unanimous Second District Court of Appeal panel found in a published opinion that residents of a Southern California apartment complex can bring claims against their landlord for violations of the state’s Investigative Consumer Reporting Agencies Act for failing to provide required information about screen applications they completed as prospective renters.

