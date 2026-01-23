Eugene event puts focus on improving safety, health for workers with training, learning opportunities

A two-day event in Eugene will offer employers and workers opportunities to hear from experts about how to create and maintain safe and healthy working conditions. Topics include everything from the importance of safety committees and the keys to a successful safety culture to best practices for electrical safety and tips on designing a strong heat-illness prevention program.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (Oregon OSHA) – a division of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services – joins the Cascade Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals and Lane County Human Resource Association in encouraging employers and workers to attend the 21st biennial Cascade Occupational Safety and Health Conference, to be held March 3-4 at the Graduate by Hilton Eugene, 66 E. Sixth Ave.

On Tuesday, March 3, the conference will feature a keynote presentation by Dale Lesinski, vice president of DiVal Safety Equipment. His presentation, “Safe 4 the Right Reasons," will show attendees how delivering a personal reason to adopt safe behaviors is essential to achieving desirable outcomes. Making safety and health personal, and appealing to human nature – along with positive messages – lead to safe and healthy behaviors that are sustainable, according to Lesinski.

Lesinski will also conduct a breakout session focusing on the keys to building a successful safety culture, including employee engagement, sustainability, safety messaging, emotional intelligence, and organizational safety structure.

The Cascade Occupational Safety and Health Conference also features a special networking event at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. The event involves the Cascade Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals, Women in Safety Excellence, and the Lane County Human Resource Association. It will provide attendees an opportunity to meet safety and health professionals in the region and to learn about the organizations. Light refreshments will be served. Those interested may RSVP to Leigh Manning, leiman@saif.com, by Saturday, Feb. 28. Attendees will receive an email confirmation before the event.

The conference, which includes awards, exhibits, and lunch, offers a variety of workplace safety and health topics. They include:

I'm on the Safety Committee, Now What?

Oregon's Best-Kept Secret: Unlocking the Employer-at-Injury and Preferred Worker Programs

Fall Protection: Formal Equipment Inspections

Make the Unseen Seen: Managing Psychosocial Risks at Work

Is It Getting Hot in Here? Oregon OSHA's Heat Illness Prevention Rule Requirements

Is That Confined Space Permit Required? Yes or No?

Foundation of Trust

What to Expect from an Oregon OSHA Inspection

Behavioral Health Emergency and Disaster Management

Confined Space: Elements of an Effective Program

Registration for the two-day event is $295. Tuesday-only attendance is $150. Wednesday-only attendance is $150. Register now: safetyseries.cventevents.com/cascade26. For more information about Oregon OSHA safety and health conferences, go online, send an email to oregon.conferences@dcbs.oregon.gov, or call 503-947-7411.

