New Affordable Housing Units Open in Saskatoon

CANADA, January 23 - Released on January 23, 2026

Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing - working with provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada. To that end the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund supports new ideas that will drive change and disrupt the industry - ideas and approaches that will evolve the affordable housing sector and create the next generation of housing in Canada.

Seventy-three housing units are now open in Saskatoon. A joint investment by the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan, and partnerships with Camponi Housing Corporation, SaskNative Rentals and the City of Saskatoon, enabled the development of this project which includes 37 market rental units, 19 affordable units and 17 accessible one-bedroom units. Thirty-six of these homes are providing a place to call home for low-income seniors, families and individuals with disabilities. Tailored specifically for Métis and First Nations Peoples, Métis Veterans Plaza is operated by Camponi Housing Corporation and SaskNative Rentals and offers on-site social, medical and financial support services.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), and Member of Parliament for Denesth Missinippi-Churchill River, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Terry Jenson, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Mayor Cynthia Block, City of Saskatoon and Camponi REP.

The past year has revealed there are limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to Build Canada Strong.

Quotes:

“Building Canada Strong also means building more homes that people can afford in places like Saskatoon," Belanger said, "That is why we are working with our provincial, municipal and Indigenous partners to make sure that there is more accessible and affordable housing available to First Nations and Métis people, seniors, and people living with disabilities. These 73 new homes are evidence of what we can do, as a country, when we pull together.”

"Affordable housing is more than a place to live; it is the foundation of stability, independence, and opportunity for individuals and families to succeed," Jenson said. "By creating homes that are safe, accessible, and aligned with cultural needs, we support stronger communities and brighter futures."

"Métis Veterans Plaza shows what is possible when affordable housing is Indigenous-led and grounded in community," Block said. "It honours the service and sacrifice of Métis veterans and responds to the critical need for housing in Saskatoon that includes supports, connection, and dignity. By preserving culture, strengthening identity, and creating a place where people can belong, this plaza demonstrates the type of housing our city must continue to build."

"This project is the culmination of work that started over a decade ago, when we recognized that affordable housing and wraparound services were critical to healthy, strong communities," Camponi Housing Camponi Chair, Trustee, Angela Bishop said. "Thirteen years ago, we foresaw the need for densification, and sought to create opportunities and remove barriers for community members. The success of the Métis Veterans Plaza is the result of hard work, innovation and strategy that has evolved since that time."

Quick facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10 plus year, $115 plus billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

As of September 2025, the federal government has committed $74.08 billion to support the creation of over 183,200 units and the repair of over 328,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life and people with lived experience of housing need.

A NHS initiative, the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund is providing $615.5 million for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,000 total units.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the NHS. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $610 million over 10 years, which is cost matched between the federal and provincial governments.

The Rental Development Program (RDP) provides one-time capital funding in the form of a forgivable loan to assist in the development of affordable rental housing units for households with low incomes.

In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $5 million in the RDP so we can partner with housing providers to develop new supportive housing units for people who need additional support to live independently. This includes people with low incomes, physical disabilities, cognitive disabilities, mental illness or addictions and people who are at risk of or are experiencing homelessness.

The Saskatchewan Co-investment Program (SCIP) is provincially funded and provides companion funding for other federal and municipal programs. Projects approved under SCIP will receive one-time funding to a maximum of $27,000 per unit to a maximum of $1,000,000 per project in the form of a loan that is forgivable over a term of 10 years.

To be eligible for SCIP funding, sponsors must commit to rent these units to households with incomes under Saskatchewan Household Income Maximum (SHIM)-Low for a 10-year term set by SHC. The targeted income depends on household composition and disability status.

SaskNative Rentals (SNR) is the non-profit arm of Camponi Housing Corporation, a Saskatoon-based Métis and Indigenous housing provider since 1974.

Funding for this project is as follows:

$10,000,000 through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund.

$23,600,322 through the Affordable Housing Fund (previously announced).

$1,200,000 in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan through the RDP.

$500,000 in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan through SCIP.

$150,000 from the City of Saskatoon and a 5-year incremental tax abatement.

Associated Links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

Follow CMHC on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: The Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Contact

Renée LeBlanc Proctor

Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

Email: renee.proctor@infc.gc.ca

Media Relations

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Email: media@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Media Relations

Social Services

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: mediamss@gov.sk.ca