Take control of your health

In the new year

It’s easy to leave the doctor’s office and immediately feel a sense of regret. Have you ever left an appointment, only to later realize you forgot to mention a certain health condition, or a new medication that you wanted to discuss? This is common.

When you’re sitting in an exam room, often feeling rushed or nervous, it’s easy for your carefully prepared mental list of questions to vanish.

The environment of a medical appointment—often referred to as the “white coat effect”—creates pressure. Appointments are timed, doctors are efficient, and your attention is naturally focused on the interaction and the results being shared with you. Relying solely on memory is risky, but a simple written list puts you back in control of the conversation.

One rule of thumb, before your visit, is to list your top three concerns and goals.

It’s also helpful to follow these tips:

Start early and keep it handy: Don’t wait until the night before. Start your list the moment you book the appointment. Use a dedicated space—a small notebook, a note-taking app on your phone, or a piece of paper taped to your refrigerator. This allows you to add items as they occur to you over days or weeks.

Be specific, not vague: When writing down a symptom or concern, include the Who, What, When and Where details. Vague: ”I have chest pain.” Specific: ”Chest Pain: A sharp pressure, happens only when I climb stairs, lasts about 30 seconds, and goes away when I rest.”

The more specific you are, the faster your doctor can narrow down a diagnosis.

Prioritize your concerns: Put your two or three most critical, urgent or worrisome items at the very top. This ensures that even if the appointment runs short, the most important topics are addressed first. You can let the doctor know, "I have four things I want to discuss, starting with the pain in my knee."

Include medication details: If you have questions about side effects, dosage or interactions with supplements, write down the exact names and doses of every drug or vitamin in question.

A prepared list transforms your doctor’s visit from a passive conversation into a focused, collaborative discussion. It demonstrates that you are an engaged partner in your own health care.

