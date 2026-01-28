Smith Earns Recognition From CDP for Its Commitment to Climate-Change Management

Smith Company Logo CDP Logo

The company continues to refine and improve its sustainability practices

This recognition from CDP validates the positive influence of our efforts to build a more resilient, ethical, and sustainable future around the world.” — Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces it has achieved a score of B (Management) for climate change from CDP, the world’s leading environmental-disclosure organization. This grade is awarded to companies that are actively addressing their environmental impact and ensuring strong environmental-management practices across the full scope of their business. Ranking in the top 30 percent of US-based companies submitting climate data, Smith’s score has positioned the company among some of the most progressive global firms and marks an improvement over previous years Throughout 2025, Smith enhanced its existing sustainability practices to effect meaningful improvements across the business, with a particular focus on bettering the accuracy, scope, and consistency of the company’s greenhouse-gas data. These changes have enabled more reliable carbon-emissions tracking and provided further insights into the climate-related impacts across Smith’s operations and value chain.“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to address and limit our environmental impact across all of our global locations,” said Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith. “This recognition from CDP validates the positive influence of our efforts to build a more resilient, ethical, and sustainable future around the world.”The company also strengthened its assessments concerning climate-related risks and opportunities, aligning its disclosures more closely with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. This alignment allows for more informed decision-making and reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency and responsible environmental management.Smith maintained a C (Awareness) score for water security, underscoring the company’s continued evaluation of its water-related dependencies, risks, and impacts. In addition to looking at its own water footprint, Smith is expanding its reporting to include the effects of its upstream suppliers and downstream customers to better understand the broader value-chain impacts.The company’s ongoing efforts to undertake further sustainability initiatives are supported by the Smith Sustainability Group , which brings together stakeholders across departments to strengthen administration, data collection, and governance. Originally launched in 2011, this diverse, interdepartmental committee helps guide Smith's sustainability initiatives, driving the efforts behind the company’s commitment to protecting, nurturing, and strengthening its global communities.“Our growth across our sustainability efforts reflects the work our teams have done to strengthen the ways we measure, manage, and integrate our climate responsibilities and solutions into our core business,” said Mark. “We remain focused on reinforcing our foundation through continuous improvement as we advance our sustainability strategy in 2026.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

