Smith Names Olivia Cislo Director of Sales Enablement

Smith Company Logo Olivia Cislo, Director of Sales Enablement at Smith

Olivia will aid Smith’s traders with cross-functional support and strategic planning

I look forward to continuing to foster alignment and transparency across the teams at Smith, enhancing performance, confidence, and long-term growth.”” — Olivia Cislo, Director of Sales Enablement at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Olivia Cislo to the position of Director of Sales Enablement. In this role, Olivia will serve as the liaison to connect the company’s Trading, Business Development, and administrative teams by strengthening communication and decision-making across the organization.“I am thrilled to lead strategic initiatives that drive interdepartmental collaboration and provide clear guidance, functional support, and practical tools for our traders,” said Olivia. “I look forward to continuing to foster alignment and transparency across the teams at Smith, enhancing performance, confidence, and long-term growth.”Olivia joined Smith as a Marketing Assistant in October 2020. Since then, she has taken on several roles within the Marketing department, including Marketing Specialist in February 2022 and Marketing Lead – Trader Support in May 2023, to serve the needs of traders in the Americas and EMEA regions. Olivia was promoted to her most recent role of Marketing Manager – Trader Support in 2025, where she helped equip Trading teams with the tools, materials, and operational support needed for customer engagement.“Olivia has been a trusted partner within the organization and someone our teams naturally turn to for timely, reliable support,” said Todd Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Smith. “She brings a thoughtful, solutions-driven approach to every challenge, making her the ideal person to step into this role. We are excited to see the impact she will continue to make at Smith as she helps bridge the gap between Trading and other departments.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.