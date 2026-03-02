Smith Provided Premier Supply Chain Support Throughout Volatile Market Conditions in 2025

Smith Company Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its year-end financial results and growth summary for 2025 . The company earned USD $3.45 billion last year, an increase of more than 30 percent year over year. Total shipments also increased by 36 percent, with approximately one billion parts delivered to customers worldwide.Smith’s success extended across multiple markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, gaming, and peripherals, with each sector more than doubling in global revenue compared to 2024. Demand for motherboards and server components also saw strong growth, with sales for each part type increasing more than 500 percent year over year.“Smith had one of our best years in our 40-plus-year history as a company,” said Lee Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. “Despite the unexpected nature of the industry, our people worked exceptionally hard to fulfill our customers’ needs and grow the business. As the leader in independent electronic-component distribution, we are continually finding new and better ways to keep our customers’ supply chains flowing smoothly.”While tariff disputes disrupted global commerce early in the year, Smith adjusted quickly to the new trade environment, ensuring continuous service and support for customers worldwide. The market shifted again in the summer, when Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron announced end-of-life plans for DDR4, prompting customers to turn to Smith for their last-time-buy and buffer-stock needs. Late in 2025, geopolitics returned to raise new concerns for the semiconductor industry, with internal disagreements and tensions between China and the Netherlands leading to a shortage of Nexperia parts. Through it all, Smith’s global teams remained agile, working collaboratively to help customers navigate turbulent market conditions and maintain steady supplies of key components.“From the electrification of cars to the boom of AI, the world is seeing everyday products growing in power at astounding rates, and the demand for electronic components is rising alongside,” said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director of Smith. “With our global reach, extensive data analytics, and commitment to the highest quality standards, we are able to connect our customers to the parts they need across all market conditions as they develop the next generation of advanced technologies.”Smith’s success throughout the year was supported by its global workforce, with 103 employees earning promotions and nearly 100 new hires joining the company. Following the retirement of Smith’s inaugural CEO, Marc Barnhill, in June, Nick Bedford took over to lead the company’s corporate strategy and worldwide operations. Alongside him, Smith’s executive team saw six promotions or title changes, strengthening the company’s leadership structure to support its continued growth and dynamic business objectives.The company’s achievements earned it numerous awards and recognitions in 2025. Smith was ranked as the #1 independent distributor by Electronics Sourcing North America and the #8 global distributor of electronic components by Supply Chain Connect. The company was also named among Houston Business Journal’s Best Family-Owned Business Award honorees and to Comparably’s lists for Best Company Outlook, Best Companies for Diversity, and Best Companies for Women.Sean Trinh, Smith’s Chief Accounting Officer before his retirement at the end of the year, was named among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s prestigious Pros to Know list for 2025.“We are incredibly proud of the effort our team members put into making Smith the best in the business,” said Nick. “As market trends unfold and the industry adapts at speed, our sales team and industry experts are always prepared to offer best-in-class, localized support for our customers.”Smith continued to invest in its quality standards, earning three new certifications and accreditations across its global facilities to ensure that the company’s products, services, and operational infrastructure adhere to highest standards.• Global ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification• Global ISO/IEC 17025 AS6171 Accreditation• AS9120 Certification in SingaporeThe global Operations team, working alongside various other departments, expanded the company’s capabilities with internal innovations designed to improve workflows and processes, allowing the team to process orders more quickly without compromising quality.In the second quarter, Smith unveiled ArgusTM, a proprietary visual-inspection solution that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze the surface of components in reels and enhance Smith’s quality-inspection process. By capturing images of 180 parts per minute, operators are now able to inspect the entire reel at speed, rather than reviewing only a sample of the parts.With data centers and enterprise applications increasing their market share within the semiconductor industry, Smith focused on enhancing its service offerings in this space, appointing Parker Deardorff to lead its data center services program. His team worked closely with the Operations department to develop new solutions for servicing the company’s hyperscaler partners, including harvesting components from obsolete SSDs and recovering rare-earth magnets for reuse and recycling.The company also received a patent approval for its proprietary data-sanitization and verification system, SWIPE. Servicing a variety of readable storage devices—including hard drives, SSDs, and memory modules—SWIPEassesses each device’s functionality, records identifying information, and permanently removes data in line with the highest standards for data erasure at scale. The innovative methodology was the result of close collaboration among Smith’s IT, Operations, and Data Center Services teams and has evolved over the years to expand its capabilities, providing real-time reporting and custom wiping algorithms to match each customer’s specific data-security requirements.“Smith thrives on innovation,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “Our people continue to raise the bar, helping us implement these exceptional solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations time and again. Looking ahead, we are poised to build on these successes and pioneer new ideas to drive ingenuity across our global operations.”The company reinforced its ongoing efforts to identify, track, and mitigate the impacts it has on the world with an expanded focus on its sustainability programs. Smith unveiled its CHARGE framework, enhancing its communication on environmental initiatives both internally and externally and developed custom metrics to streamline sustainability data collection in the future. It also completed its first Scope 1, 2, and upstream 3 greenhouse gas inventory to improve its data management and provide additional transparency into its sustainability impact.Smith was recognized by both EcoVadis, one of the world’s most trusted sustainability evaluators, and CDP, the world’s leading environmental-disclosure organization, for its advancements in 2025. The company was awarded a Bronze medal from EcoVadis for its strong progress in advancing environmental, social, and ethical practices throughout its global operations and broader supply chain, ranking among the top 35% of all organizations globally. It also earned a B (Management) grade for climate change and a C (Awareness) grade for water security from CDP, positioning Smith among some of the most environmentally conscious global firms and marking an improvement over previous years.“Sustainability remains a key focus for Smith and our customers,” said Mark Bollinger, Chief Administrative Officer at Smith. “The recognition received from EcoVadis and CDP reflects the ongoing work of our internal teams to strengthen the ways we measure, manage, and integrate our sustainability efforts and reinforce our commitment to continuous improvement across our global operations.”Looking ahead to 2026, Smith is positioned for growth, with planned expansions into new industries and markets and continued investments in its products, services, processes, and people.“Overall, this was an incredibly successful year for Smith, driven by the strength and efforts of our people,” said Nick. “We were able to navigate the various changing headwinds with agility, skill, and ingenuity, and we head into 2026 with stronger procedures in place to reinforce the exceptional service provided to our customers every day. We look forward to building new opportunities with our partners around the world and continuing to develop innovative supply chain solutions for many years to come.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

