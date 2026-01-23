Boston's Newest Environmental Sensor Network is Complete

After 4 years of collective planning, collaboration, and deployment, the installation of Boston’s first environmental sensor network is complete. Pursued through the Common SENSES action-research project, the network aims to improve safety, health, and environmental conditions along Blue Hill Avenue. Rooted in community participation and ownership, Common SENSES demonstrates how our neighbors' experiences, cutting-edge technology, and the intentional use of data could help develop solutions to solve local challenges.

“In our city, the most impactful solutions are those that are community-led,” said Santi Garces, Chief Innovation Officer. “Thank you to our neighbors and City leaders, for championing how community stories and environmental data can inspire participation and meaningful change. The innovation, dedication, and service behind Common SENSES will continue to better the lives of those who call Boston home.”