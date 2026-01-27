‘In The Boardroom’ With Dustin Dobbyn CEPS CSP, Founder, Tacon 1

Dustin Dobbyn CEPS CSP, Founder, Tacon 1 www.Tacon1.com Dustin teaching new Tacon 1 agents Firearms Training With Dustin Dobbyn

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Dustin! It’s a honor to speak with a combat-tested U.S. Marine Corps veteran and law-enforcement professional. Before we do a deep-dive into the security services you provide and your perspective on 2026 security trends, please tell us about

your journey, certified expertise and professional recognition.

Dustin Dobbyn: Thank you so much for having me—it’s truly an honor to be here.

My journey hasn’t been easy, but in hindsight, every step seems to have been perfectly aligned to bring me to where I am today. I grew up in a household of entrepreneurs, where I was able to see firsthand both the challenges and sacrifices that come with building and running a business. That early exposure shaped how I view leadership and responsibility.

At 17 years old, I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. During my service, I was selected for the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, or FAST. While I grew up around firearms, hunting, and had a stepfather in law enforcement, FAST is where my professional security journey truly began. We deployed globally and trained relentlessly. Our mission was to serve as a rapid reaction force—deploying to high-risk areas to fortify and defend critical positions.

I served with FAST for approximately three years before fulfilling my infantry contract, transitioning to 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. There, I served as a mobile section leader in Sangin, Afghanistan. While the infantry role is often described simply as “grunt work,” combat operations require extensive defensive planning, fortification, and protection of fighting positions. At the time, I didn’t realize it, but the skills I developed in the Marines would become foundational to my future work in security operations.

After leaving the Marine Corps, I began my law enforcement career with the Department of Corrections. Corrections taught me invaluable lessons about security, control, and risk management. However, it was never my end goal. I was later selected and hired by a police agency, attended the police academy, and graduated at the top of my class.

Throughout my law enforcement career, I served with two agencies and held multiple roles, including gang detective, academy instructor across several disciplines, SWAT team member, and general detective. Toward the latter part of my career, I began working in private security contracting. Like many veterans, I had heard stories from former Marine teammates who had transitioned into the private sector, and I became increasingly interested—especially after experiencing several life-changing events that pushed me to pursue it more seriously.

I worked with numerous private security companies at both the contractor and leadership levels. What quickly became clear was a consistent issue: many of these organizations lacked cohesion, professionalism, and enforceable standards. They didn’t operate like teams.

That realization led me to found Tacon 1. Initially, it was intended to be a training company focused on raising standards across the security industry. However, as clients experienced the level of professionalism, integration, and service we provided, the company naturally evolved into a full-scale security and risk management operation.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: How would you summarize your mission statement & core philosophy.

Dustin Dobbyn: Our mission is to deliver exceptional service by treating our clients as true partners rather than just customers. We tailor every engagement to the client’s unique needs, fully integrating their objectives into our team—and embedding our team into their operations. For too long, the security industry has relied on minimal standards and a one-size-fits-all approach. We are committed to redefining that standard entirely.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: May we have a brief corporate history of your firm, Tacon1 (www.Tacon1.com).

Dustin Dobbyn: Absolutely. While working for various companies as both a contractor and in leadership roles, I began noticing persistent issues within the industry that didn’t sit right with me. At the same time, there was—and still is—significant tension between the public and law enforcement, which drove an increased demand for private security services. In my view, that demand requires higher standards, disciplined leadership, and the application of real-world tactics to ensure security responsibilities are carried out effectively and efficiently.

With a strong background in training and multiple professional certifications, my initial goal was to provide advanced training to security companies so they could better support their contracts and operate at a higher level. That vision became Tacon 1.

“TACON” is a military term meaning tactical control—typically assigned to the individual or unit responsible for maintaining control during operations.

“TACON 1” would be the call sign given to that lead element. The meaning was intentional and simple: I wanted security teams to maintain tactical control of their assignments at all times.

As our training programs grew, clients who had attended—or had heard about our training—began asking what it would look like for us to provide security services directly. That interest quickly gained momentum. One thing led to another, and Tacon 1 expanded into delivering close protection and armed security services across Colorado.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: One will read on your website (https://tacon1.com/tactical-training/) that, “Tacon 1 is a leading consulting, Tactical Training, and private investigations company, distinguished by our team of highly skilled instructors from diverse backgrounds. Our experts hail from specialized military units, law enforcement—including detectives and SWAT teams—private security, and private military contracting. We employ only the highest quality instructors and consultants to ensure top-tier delivery of excellence. Certifications from our professionals will elevate your knowledge and training far above your competitors.” Please give us an overview of the services and training provided by Tacon1 (https://tacon1.com/security-solutions/) .

Dustin Dobbyn: Sure. We are a licensed training provider for individuals seeking unarmed or armed guard certification, and our programs meet all state requirements for certification. Beyond that, we offer a wide range of advanced training services designed to elevate both individual operators and organizations as a whole.

One of our core offerings is Active Shooter training, which we typically include as part of our client service packages. While these scenarios are unlikely, they are devastating when they occur, and we believe it is critical that clients and their staff know how to respond effectively.

Our training programs span everything from basic firearms and defensive tactics to less-lethal weapons, close-quarters battle (CQB) for law enforcement and military personnel, and a variety of medical courses designed to help operators provide life-saving care in the field.

We also place a strong emphasis on internal training, ensuring our own team continues to grow, evolve, and operate at the highest level—something our personnel view as a significant benefit of being part of the Tacon 1 team.

For clients with in-house security teams, we offer customized, site-specific training and comprehensive security consultations. This includes facility assessments, tailored training plans, and ongoing instruction to ensure teams remain current on emerging threats, evolving best practices, and certification requirements—keeping their skills both valid and operationally relevant.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there some success stories and testimonials you are particularly proud of and would like to share with us?

Dustin Dobbyn: The security industry can be challenging. Our team members are often placed in difficult environments, and unfortunately, some are treated poorly on a daily basis at the posts they work. Despite that, what stands out to me most are the calls I receive from clients—or from members of the public—who have interacted with our personnel and take the time to say, “They were extremely professional, maintained their composure, and handled the situation far better than I could have.”

We consistently receive positive feedback from clients and partner organizations where we operate as a vendor, but those moments carry even greater meaning. They are a direct reflection of our training, our standards, and the culture we work hard to maintain.

I know the team fights every day to uphold our position in the industry, and that responsibility comes with holding ourselves to a higher level of professionalism. Preserving our image isn’t just about appearances—it’s about discipline, accountability, and setting the standard for how security professionals should operate.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Please share with us more about your exceptional and very impressive team which we understand is comprised of experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience from military, law enforcement, and high-risk security fields.

Dustin Dobbyn: The team is everything.

We primarily hire former military and law enforcement professionals, as well as individuals with a minimum of five years of exceptional security experience. Even then, we don’t simply hand someone a uniform or assign them to a detail and expect them to perform independently. We operate as a team—by design.

We train together, work together, and grow together. From the beginning, my goal was to create a professional home for people who take this work seriously. I do everything I can to pay them competitively, treat them with respect, and support them in the field as they hold the line every single day.

What we receive in return is an elite level of service and a culture where team members genuinely look out for one another. Our people come from every walk of life and bring a wide range of experience and advanced certifications. That knowledge is shared across the organization so the entire team continues to improve.

We have former special operations personnel, intelligence professionals, federal law enforcement, and state-level law enforcement backgrounds—and often multiple perspectives represented on a single team. That diversity of experience is one of our greatest strengths.

I’m incredibly proud of this team, and they know it.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s talk about security trends for a moment. As we head deeper into 2026, we see civil unrest in several parts of the country. What would you like readers to know about situational awareness and how best to protect themselves, their families, and their property in this environment.

Dustin Dobbyn: I hear a lot of people say they don’t watch the news anymore—and I don’t blame them. However, if that’s the case, it’s even more important to have a reliable way to stay informed about what’s happening locally and in your immediate environment.

The world is evolving rapidly. Technology continues to advance, and unfortunately, bad actors are becoming more capable, more organized, and more brazen. Violent crime is increasing, and attacks are often carried out with less hesitation and more visibility than we’ve seen in the past.

Our motto is “Stay Ready.” What that means can look different for everyone, but at its core, it starts with awareness. It is everyone’s personal responsibility to keep themselves and their families safe. For the average, everyday person, that means having a basic self-defense plan, seeking out quality self-defense training, and taking the time to play the “what if” game—either mentally or as a family exercise. You’d be surprised how effective that simple mindset shift can be in preparing people to respond under stress.

At Tacon 1, we produce intelligence reports whenever security threats or risk levels begin to elevate. These reports provide timely, factual intelligence that explains changes in security posture and highlights what both our team and our clients need to be watching for. Much of what matters is often buried in overlooked details or subtle messaging within the news, and our job is to identify those indicators early.

Knowledge is power—and intelligence is what allows us to maintain tactical control.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What about identity theft and cyber crime which is on this rise? The bad guys seem to be using sophisticated technology more and more to gain access to one’s digital assets. Your thoughts on this, Dustin?

Dustin Dobbyn: That’s a great question—and an important one.

As I mentioned earlier, today’s bad actors have unprecedented access to technology. With the rapid advancement of AI, in the wrong hands, that technology can become truly catastrophic. This makes it essential not only to keep your cybersecurity systems up to date, but also to stay informed about emerging tactics and schemes being used to exploit individuals and organizations.

One growing threat we’re seeing is the skimming and theft of credit card data and personal information. While technology makes life more convenient, it also means many of us walk around every day with vast amounts of sensitive information exposed and potentially vulnerable.

There are several simple steps people can take to reduce their risk. Turning off Bluetooth when it’s not in use, especially while traveling, can limit unwanted access. If you travel with laptops, tablets, or devices containing sensitive information, using a Faraday bag can help block signals and prevent electronic intrusion. RFID- or signal-blocking wallets are another effective way to protect credit cards and personal data.

Ultimately, the goal is to make yourself a hard target. Criminals look for convenience and low resistance. When you increase friction and take proactive steps to protect yourself, they are far more likely to move on to an easier target.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there any upcoming events you would like to mention?

Dustin Dobbyn: Nothing specific comes to mind at the moment, but I genuinely enjoy being invited to events, connecting with other professionals, and exploring ways I can make a meaningful impact. If anyone is interested in having us attend a meeting, panel, or networking event, I encourage them to reach out.

I truly enjoy what I do and value the opportunity to exchange ideas and perspectives. Having thoughtful conversations and being challenged by others keeps me sharp, and if I’m able to help or add value in any way, that’s more than enough satisfaction for me.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Dustin! Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?

Dustin Dobbyn: The only thing I’d like to add is that I’m very easy to reach, and I genuinely encourage people to connect with me. One of my goals this year is to expand our efforts in supporting corporate environments with their security planning. As we’ve discussed, threats and trends continue to evolve, and too often organizations don’t consider security or contingency planning until it’s far too late.

It only takes one catastrophic security failure to severely damage an organization—or worse, cost lives. That’s something I’m deeply committed to preventing.

The same applies to schools and places of worship. If you need help with security, please reach out. This isn’t a sales pitch—I truly want to help, regardless of your budget. If we can provide guidance, resources, or direction, we will.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X, or YouTube to stay informed and engaged.

