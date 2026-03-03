Jeffrey Schwartz, PhD, Professor. Trainer. Advocate for Military and Police. Expert Witness, Mentor. www.sssgrp.net www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to chat today "In The Boardroom" with Jeffrey Schwartz, PhD, Professor. Trainer. Advocate for Military and Police. Expert Witness.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you for joining us today, Jeff. Before we do a deep dive into the services and offerings you provide to your clients, please tell us about your security journey.

Jeffrey Schwartz: My journey has been a long road with many certifications and recognition within the academic, security and training realms. Provide mentorship to many and partnered with several key organizations to deliver top quality equipment and training to all including: Military, Law Enforcement, Private Security and Federal Defense Contracting, Director of Training for Executive Protection Team, Business Owner in Medical Training and also Safety and Security, Private Investigator, Trainer for Nextorch USA, Wholesaler and Affiliate to many brands, Equipment, USCCA Official Partner, Train the Trainer in nearly all facets of Security and Law Enforcement, Expert Witness.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: One will read on your website that, “At Strategic Safety and Security Group, we take pride in keeping you and your organization safe. As a service-disabled veteran-owned business, our team is comprised of seasoned law enforcement officers and veterans with extensive training, knowledge, and years of hands-on experience. Our mission is to protect and serve the community by providing the highest level of public safety, ensuring the well-being of all residents. Whether you are a school, a private entity, or a public organization, we offer a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet your unique safety and security needs. Our expertise goes beyond basic security measures. We conduct thorough assessments, develop customized training programs, and provide top-notch safety equipment. As master instructors for the Nextorch brand of batons and flashlights, we bring unparalleled knowledge and skill to every client we serve. Our team, recognized nationally for their expertise, offers court-recognized opinions and consultations, making us the go-to source for safety and security solutions. At Strategic Safety and Security Group, we are your one-stop shop for all your safety needs, dedicated to making your environment secure and your peace of mind paramount. Please give us an overview of the services you provide at https://sssgrp.net/ .

Jeffrey Schwartz: We offer everything from personal safety and security training as well as equipment to corporate. We work one on one or with groups. Ranging from public to private entities. We at SSSGRP are nationally and internationally certified to provide many services, our team is unique set up to provide a one stop solution to any safety and security concern. We have provided many services to schools, houses of worship, businesses, private persons, held many seminars and trainings for large and small groups.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s turn to Strategic Training Concepts for a moment. It’s quite impressive that STC has been a trusted provider since 2005, having instructed over 17000 people in CPR/First Aid/AED. What is your mission and vision for that enterprise?

Jeffrey Schwartz: Our mission and vision for Strategic Training Concepts or STC, is to provide cost effective training as well as equipment to help save lives. We do everything from train the trainer in Basic Life Support, to CPR/First Aid/AED. We offer Stop the Bleed authorized training. As the managing member, I am extremely proud to have been responsible for training over 17000 people in CPR since the creation of the company. We are international in reach and scope.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there some success stories and testimonials you are particularly proud of and would like to share with us?

Jeffrey Schwartz: As can be seen on our websites, Yelp, Google, and other review areas, we have many testimonials of our professional training in so many areas, we are truly a one stop shop for training and equipment. Some of the proudest stories are when clients contact us that because of the training they received, they were able to avert or save a life during an emergency. We have quite a few and even if it was just one person we helped save, that would be enough to say we accomplished something extraordinary.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What about strategic partners, affiliates and sponsors?

Jeffrey Schwartz: We are working on obtaining sponsors for our Podcast and our endeavors to assist Veterans as well as Law Enforcement in transitioning as well as in resiliency. We have many partners, including but not limited to The Martell Training Group, The Hero Co, The Thin Blue Line USA, Hero Outfitters, SFT2 Tactical, Til Valhalla Project, K9HEROES4HEROES, numerous veteran groups, ASIS International – where I will be on a panel to assist in Operation Career Change for Law Enforcement, IHeartDogs, Living Blue Apparel, Nextorch USA – we are the national trainers, to many others. We proudly share discounts from our affiliates to spread the word but also to assist getting quality equipment as well as apparel to first responders.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s talk about security trends for a moment. As we head deeper into 2026, we see civil unrest in several parts of the country. What would you like readers to know about situational awareness and how best to protect themselves, their families, and their property in this environment.

Jeffrey Schwartz: We offer advise and more on our websites, podcasts and in our course called Defend Confidently, available via online platform, which is also a book available on Amazon and many areas. Overwatch 5.9 is our podcast.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Please tell us about your podcast, Jeff !

Jeffrey Schwartz: Our podcast, Overwatch 5.9 delves into safety, security, transitioning for LE and Military, situational awareness and more. Many famous speakers have joined us and more on the way.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What are the hottest moving items in your store?

Jeffrey Schwartz: We have found the non-lethal items, like pepper spray, pepper ball guns, pepper spray gel guns, flashlights, and the signature Electronic Distraction Device, along with medical gear, like tourniquets and first aid kits are in demand. We also found our NIJ approved armor, both soft and hard plates/carriers are becoming popular. We showcase some products on our online store. Of course, we list our affiliate products and offer discounts, with any Nextorch products at premium prices.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thank you again for joining us today, Jeff! Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?

Jeffrey Schwartz: In today’s uncertain world, being prepared – equipped and trained, is now more important than ever. We bring equipment, training, and awareness to everyone from Law Enforcement, Military, First Responders to the average citizen. Stay safe, be aware and any quality training is key. Hopefully, we are the provider of choice.

