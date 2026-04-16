'In The Boardroom' With Mitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Empire Protection

Mitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Empire Protection www.empireprotection.ca

We are honored to speak with today with Mitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Empire Protection, about his journey, services offered, and how "AI" is changing security” — Martin Eli, Publisher

TORONTO, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Mitesh, your background spans close protection, intelligence, and corporate risk. Can you walk us through your journey and how that led to the creation of Empire Protection?

Mitesh Shah: My career has always sat at the intersection of operations and intelligence.

I started in frontline security in Toronto and quickly realized that many organizations lacked the experience, training, and foresight required to run an effective security program. Too often, security was reactive. It meant responding after incidents, placing untrained personnel in critical roles, and competing in what I would describe as a race to the bottom, where decisions were driven by price rather than capability.

As I moved into executive protection, corporate investigations, and intelligence roles, I began working more closely with leadership teams. At that level, the expectation shifts. It is no longer just about safety. It is about continuity and foresight.

Empire Protection was built to close that gap.

We set out to provide clients with highly trained, capable professionals who are prepared not just to respond, but to assess, adapt, and operate in dynamic environments.

We did not build another security company. We built a firm that approaches protection through planning, intelligence, and execution, taking a broader view of risk so clients can operate without disruption.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Empire Protection is described as a firm known for both effective security solutions and innovative technology. What does that look like in practice?

Mitesh Shah: Empire Protection operates as a security and risk management partner, supporting organizations, executives, and high-profile clients. Our role goes beyond traditional security. It is about ensuring our clients can operate with confidence.

At a foundational level, our approach is built on the integration of training, intelligence, and technology. We invest heavily in developing teams with real-world, field-tested experience, but we also recognize that training alone is no longer enough. The threat landscape is evolving, and staying ahead requires a continuous understanding of risk.

This is where intelligence and technology come in. We incorporate data driven insights into how we plan and operate, allowing us to anticipate risk, adapt in real time, and make informed decisions before issues escalate.

Equally important is how we structure our operations. From scheduling and deployment to site briefings and operational updates, we ensure our personnel, leadership teams, and clients stay aligned.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Can you give us an overview of the services you provide and how they support your clients’ operations?

Mitesh Shah: We have structured the organization around two core divisions, each designed to address different layers of risk.

Our Protective Services Division focuses on manned guarding operations, including event security, commercial environments, and high-profile settings.

Our Risk and Intelligence Division operates at a more strategic level, delivering close protection, operational planning, threat and vulnerability assessments, and protective intelligence.

What makes this model effective is the integration between the two.

Whether we are supporting a single executive or a large-scale event, we are not just deploying personnel. We are aligning protection with the client’s operational and reputational priorities.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What would you say truly differentiates Empire Protection from other firms in the space?

Mitesh Shah: What differentiates us is how we provide value.

We operate across both protective services and intelligence, while remaining intentional about staying boutique in our delivery. This allows us to stay closely aligned with our clients, maintain attention to detail, and adapt to each environment.

A big part of that comes down to the type of clients we work with. We tend to partner with organizations and individuals who understand the value of security, not just as a requirement, but as part of how they operate.

Because of that alignment, we can function as a true partner. We take the time to understand the business, risk tolerance, and overall objectives. That allows us to support not just safety, but operations, brand, and long-term direction.

Over time, that trust leads to deeper involvement. We are often brought into conversations early, whether it is expansion, new initiatives, or strategic decisions.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Are there any success stories or outcomes you’re particularly proud of?

Mitesh Shah: What we are most proud of are often the outcomes clients do not see.

One example that reflects our approach was supporting a visit from a religious leader from Asia.

The scope included close protection and secure transportation for the individual and their family, along with managing security across multiple venues with thousands of attendees at each. This required a fully integrated approach across both our protective services and intelligence teams.

We implemented layered security measures, including controlled access points, intelligence monitoring, dedicated response teams, counter surveillance, and specialized transport.

The result was a well-executed series of events where organizers and attendees were able to focus on the experience without disruption. These are the types of engagements we value most, where risk is managed properly, operations run smoothly, and clients can stay focused on what matters.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: AI is a major topic across industries right now. How is it impacting security?

Mitesh Shah: AI is changing security in two keyways.

First, it is improving our ability to process information. We can monitor threats, identify patterns, and improve overall awareness at a much larger scale.

Second, it is changing the threat landscape itself. We are seeing more sophisticated digital threats, disinformation, and coordinated risks that blur the line between physical and digital environments. Security can no longer operate in silos.

At the same time, these tools allow us to move faster and make better decisions, if they are used properly. The key is understanding that AI is not a standalone solution. It still requires human judgment, validation, and an understanding of its limitations.

There are real risks with over reliance, including inaccuracies and false information presented with confidence. Today, teams need to be able to assess both physical and digital risk, verify information, and adapt quickly as conditions change.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Looking ahead, what trends are you seeing shaping the security industry in 2026 and beyond?

Mitesh Shah: We are seeing several shifts that are redefining how organizations approach security.

The first is the changing geopolitical landscape. There is more instability and unpredictability, and what was once considered global risk is now having direct local impact on businesses and individuals.

The second is the continued convergence of physical and digital risk. Digital threats are no longer isolated. They are translating into real world consequences, including reputational damage, operational disruption, and safety concerns.

AI is accelerating this.

It is increasing visibility, accessibility, and in many cases exposure. At the same time, it is influencing how information is created and distributed, which brings added risk around misinformation and misidentification.

This is where an intelligence led approach becomes critical. Organizations need to understand how global events, digital exposure, and emerging technologies intersect, and how that affects their people, operations, and reputation in real time.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: You’re also a professor and actively involved in industry organizations. How does that influence your work?

Mitesh Shah: A big part of my focus is giving back to the industry while continuing to evolve within it.

At Mohawk College, I teach subjects like digital investigations, AI for protective services, and operational planning, all areas that reflect how the industry has changed.

It is important to me to help prepare the next generation, but also to continue learning myself. This industry does not stand still. Staying effective requires constant learning and adaptation.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers?

Mitesh Shah: The biggest shift we are seeing is that organizations are starting to recognize that security is not just about protection, it is about enablement.

When done properly, it allows businesses to operate with confidence, run successful events, and move without disruption.

At Empire, that is our focus. Creating environments where clients can operate comfortably, knowing risk is being managed in the background.

For organizations that are growing, operating in sensitive environments, or looking to take a more proactive approach, the earlier security is part of the conversation, the more value it can provide.

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About Mitesh Shah

Mitesh Shah didn’t set out to build just another security company. He set out to change how people think about protection.

Mitesh Shah is a Canadian security professional and Co-founder and CEO of Empire Protection, known for building structured, intelligence led approaches to modern risk.

Early in his career, he identified a consistent gap within the industry. Security was often treated as a visible layer rather than a strategic function. In many cases, it was reactive, transactional, and delivered without the balance of soft skills and operational capability required to be effective. It was also disconnected from the broader operational and reputational risks organizations face.

That perspective became the foundation for Empire Protection.

As Co-founder and CEO, Mitesh has built the company alongside a carefully selected team of professionals who share that same mindset. Together, they have trained across Canada, the United States, and Australia, bringing together global best practices and operational experience that shape how Empire operates today. This exposure has allowed the organization to move beyond traditional models of security into a more refined approach focused on managing risk with a high level of discretion.

Under his leadership, Empire has developed a trusted network of vetted partners, supporting corporate environments, high profile events, and executive movements across Canada and internationally.

Whether operating locally or coordinating services globally, the objective remains consistent. Understand the risk and execute with a clear, well-structured plan.

Beyond operations, Mitesh is actively involved in advancing the industry. As a professor at Mohawk College, he brings practical, real-world experience into the classroom and helps bridge the gap between theory and application. He also contributes to broader industry conversations around how security, intelligence, and emerging technologies are shaping the risk landscape.

At a fundamental level, his approach is straightforward. Most issues can be avoided with the right level of planning and awareness.

Empire Protection operates today with a deliberate, low-profile approach, focused on managing risk before it becomes an issue.

For more information:

https://www.empireprotection.ca

Connect Mitesh Shah on LinkedIn:

https://Linkedin.com/in/mitesh-shah-9949a39a/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/empire-protection-inc

https://www.facebook.com/empireprotectioninc

https://www.instagram.com/empireprotectioninc

Read the entire interview with Mitesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Empire Protection, here: https://www.securitysolutionswatch.com/

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