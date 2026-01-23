Submit Release
NCDA&CS to activate hotline Saturday to help farmers impacted by winter storm

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will activate its hotline Saturday, Jan. 24, to connect farmers with resources that can assist with damage and other agricultural emergencies related to the storm. The toll-free number is 1-866-645-9403. A live operator will be available on the hotline Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    “We know based on the current forecast the damage for agriculture could be significant,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We are preparing to aid farmers that experience damage to livestock operations, crops, nurseries and infrastructure. In addition to our hotline, I encourage those who may need assistance to reach out to your local extension agents and county emergency management officials as our Emergency Programs Division communicates and coordinates assistance with them as well.” 

    Farmers can also find recovery resources on the department’s disaster web page, https://www.ncagr.gov/emergency-programs/disaster-information.
