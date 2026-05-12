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Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler to hold press conference and media availability Wednesday

WHO/WHAT: Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will address attendees and members of the media at 9:30 a.m. to kick off Farmland Preservation Advocacy Day.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 13; 9 a.m. (Program begins at 9:30 a.m.)

WHERE: Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Building - 4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The Farmland Preservation Division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will hold Farmland Preservation Advocacy Day in Raleigh to highlight the importance of farmland preservation in the state and the need for increased funding. 

Troxler, division staff and stakeholders will appeal to state representatives, advocating for increased funding and support for farmland preservation in North Carolina in light of continued development pressure from businesses, housing and data centers. 

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Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler to hold press conference and media availability Wednesday

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