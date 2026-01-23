Minister Maropene Ramokgopa: Implementation of Medium-Term Development Plan 2024 –2029

Programme Director,

Honourable Seiso Mohai, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation,

Advocate Melanchton Makobe, Acting Director-General in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation,

Officials in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation,

Members of the media,

Fellow South Africans,

Good morning!

Welcome to this media briefing, which is aimed at updating you on progress in the attainment of key government priorities and the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 -2029.

I wish to start by expressing our greatest sympathy to communities whose livelihoods have been disrupted by floods mainly in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Government is on hand to work with all stakeholders to restore the dignity of these communities and provide socio-economic and psychological support to bereaved families.

His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa has personally conducted an in-loco inspection and subsequently tasked key functionaries to provide the necessary support as part of the disaster relief programme.

We also mourn the tragic loss of learners who lost their lives in the tragic scholar transport accident in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

This tragedy reminds us, in the most painful way, that the safety of our learners is non-negotiable. Our learners should be transported in vehicles that are safe and roadworthy.

As Government, we recommit to strengthening oversight, improving safety standards, and ensuring accountability across all of society, to ensure that no parent ever has to fear when sending their child to school.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We would like to congratulate the 2025 matriculants for completing their basic education journey, and wish them well in their endeavours as they pursue further studies. We would also like to congratulate schools that achieved excellent pass rates, despite facing numerous challenges.

Young people are the future of this country. They need to be empowered with the necessary skills to fully participate and contribute in the development of this country. Our role is to ensure that we build a solid foundation and create the necessary environment for growth and development.

The envisaged foundation and atmosphere of growth is underscored in the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030 which remains the guiding lodestar of our country’s developmental trajectory. In this regard, successive administrations of our government have solidified the culture of producing five-year plans to contribute in the attainment of the NDP developmental aspirations.

Accordingly, the 7th administration has continued in that path and produced the MTDP 2024 – 2029.

The MTDP provides a whole-of-government framework which aligns planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation across all spheres of government.

The Plan is anchored by three interrelated and interlinked strategic priorities, as informed by the Government of National Unity (GNU)’s Statement of Intent (SOI), NDP Vision 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the African Union (AU)’s Agenda 2063. These priorities are:

Driving inclusive economic growth and job creation

Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living; and

Building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Fellow South Africans,

It is almost a year since the adoption of the MTDP by Cabinet on 25 February 2025, as the blueprint guiding the work of the 7th administration of the South African Government. Today, there is a great urgency to implement reforms to build a nation that works for all, and to address challenges facing our country such as resource constraints, social inequality, climate change, and geopolitical shifts.

As the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), our role is to coordinate planning in Government, monitor progress in the implementation of key priorities, and evaluate critical programmes’ efficacies and relevance, while building enforcements and accountability mechanisms for the ethical developmental state machinery using Ministers’ Performance Agreements aligned to State of the Nation

Address (SONA) Commitments, the MTDP 2024 - 2029, the NDP Vision 2030, the AU Agenda 2063, and the SDGs.

At present, the DPME is supporting the Presidency on the appraisal of Ministerial Performance Agreements, and progress against the national and global plans.

In line with this mandate, the DPME produces periodic assessment reviews on the performance of government against the set targets and indicators in the MTDP 2024 – 2029. Today, we reflect on the April to September 2025 assessment review of progress in the implementation of the 7th administration’s programme of action.

This assessments highlights:

Progress achieved across priority outcomes

Areas where performance is on track, as well as areas of underperformance

Key risks and implementation constraints; and

Corrective actions being undertaken to accelerate delivery

Overall, our analysis indicates that Government is making steady progress in several priority areas, particularly where coordination across government has improved, and where clear performance indicators are in place. At the same time, we have observed that progress tends to be hampered by several challenges that include capacity constraints, delayed implementation, and uneven performance across sectors and regions.

Key interventions driving improved performance

To translate the MTDP into tangible outcomes, the DPME is driving and supporting several flagship interventions that are strengthening performance across government. Some of these include:

Operation Vulindlela – which is playing a critical role in removing structural constraints to economic growth. During the reporting period, progress has been reported in energy reforms, logistics and water infrastructure coordination. This has contributed to improved system performance and greater private-sector investment confidence.

The District Development Model (DDM) – which is a central platform for integrated planning and implementation, and aligning national, provincial and local interventions. There is a growing focus on priority projects to unlock local economic development and improve basic service delivery.

Frontline Service Delivery Monitoring (FSDM) – This core programme of the DPME has been strengthened to focus on rapid feedback and improvement. Findings from site visits are now linked systemically to departmental improvement plans and management accountability processes.

With that outline, I will now provide an update on Government’s performance on the implementation of the MTDP.

Overview of the National Context

Despite global economic volatility, South Africa recorded 0.8% GDP growth in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the strongest quarterly performance since 2022.

The unemployment rate declined by 1.3 percentage points to 31.9%, with 248 000 jobs added in the third quarter (Q3) 2025.

However, youth unemployment remains extremely high at 58.5%, signalling deep structural labour market challenges. Poverty and inequality remain entrenched, with a Gini coefficient of 0.63. South Africa is making progress, but more must be done to ensure economic recovery translates into jobs, income, and improved well-being for all.

Strategic Priority 1 – Driving inclusive growth and job creation

Key progress findings

For Strategic Priority 1 (Driving inclusive growth and job creation), economic recovery continued during the review period, but growth remains below the level required to significantly reduce unemployment.

Structural reforms in energy, logistics and tourism are beginning to show positive early impact, while investment levels remain constrained.

Infrastructure investment remains a key lever for inclusive growth in the country.

Economic and Investment Performance

In the period under review:

A primary budget surplus was achieved.

South Africa’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list has improved investor confidence

Business confidence remains subdued at 39 points, largely due to logistics constraints and energy costs.

Recommendations for Economic and Investment Performance

Accelerate Operation Vulindlela reforms to unblock logistics and energy bottlenecks.

Strengthen investment facilitation capacity within the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) and InvestSA.

Fast track implementation of the updated Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to crowd in private capital.

Expand competitive export incentives targeting high growth manufacturing and agro-processing sectors.

Infrastructure Development

Government has set aside R1.03 trillion for public infrastructure over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The Infrastructure Fund has approved 26 blended finance projects worth R101.6 billion. The Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) approved 10 major projects worth R37.1 billion for implementation.

Despite this momentum, delays persist due to municipal capacity constraints, procurement inefficiencies, and inadequate project preparation.

High municipal debt levels (94.6 billion rand as at March 2025) pose risks to infrastructure sustainability. Grid expansion delays also threaten future energy security, despite recent improvements.

Recommendations for Infrastructure Development

Strengthen Infrastructure South Africa (ISA)’s project preparation facility to reduce delays.

Implement a differentiated support model for capacity constrained municipalities, focusing on project management and engineering skills.

Prioritise integrated infrastructure investment plans across energy, water, transport, and ICT.

Expand use of blended finance to mobilise private-sector participation in large-scale infrastructure.



Industrialisation

Key sectors continue to show progress.

R44.2 billion in new investments were secured across sector masterplans.

The automotive sector saw launch of BMW X3 Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, backed by a R4.2 billion investment.

Battery minerals pipeline is valued at R40 billion.

Recommendations for Industrialisation

Fully integrate the Growth and Inclusion (GAIN) Strategy with existing masterplans to eliminate duplication and strengthen accountability.

Introduce demand side incentives and infrastructure support for South Africa’s transition to New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

Provide targeted incentives for battery manufacturing and mineral beneficiation.

Strengthen competition reforms to support Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) entry into value chains.

In the MSME and informal economy, 45 105 jobs were created, and 41 753 were sustained through MSME programmes.

In tourism, international arrivals increased to 7.6 million between January and September 2025. Tourism visa reforms are underway through the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.

In terms of energy security, more than 175 consecutive days without load shedding were recorded in the reporting period. The Energy Availability Factor improved to 63.29%, reaching 70% on several days.

Strategic Priority 2 – Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living

Key progress findings

Poverty and inequality remain structural challenges, and are compounded by slow growth, energy constraints, and global economic pressures.

Social protection continues to play a critical stabilising role for vulnerable households.

The rapid gains in poverty reduction achieved before the year 2011 have not yet been fully recovered.

Social Protection

19.2 million social grant beneficiaries have been supported, providing a critical safety net.

452 302 individuals benefitted from food and nutrition programmes, showing momentum in government’s intervention to increase access to nutritious food to all vulnerable individuals.

120 935 victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) received psycho-social services, as we continue interventions to implement the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, and expand victim support services such as the Thuthuzela Centres, and GBV Desks and Victim Friendly Facilities in police stations.

Noting this progress, the rising administered prices and food costs continue to place pressure on household incomes. South Africa’s inequality remains high, with a Gini coefficient of approximately 0.63.

High unemployment continues to undermine poverty reduction efforts, while challenges persist in grant payment systems, and resourcing for GBVF interventions.

Recommendations for Social Protection

Strengthen stability of South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) payment systems, especially biometrics and card transitions.

Expand employment-linked social protection targeting youth and women.

Improve coordination between the Departments of Social Development, Health, Basic Education, and Agriculture for an integrated poverty response.

Strengthen monitoring of food poverty hotspots to target interventions.

Health Sector performance

In the reporting period, HIV viral suppression stood at 96%. TB treatment success improved to 76.8%, while there has been progress on National Health Insurance (NHI) governance structures despite litigation.

Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) coverage is at 79%, short of the 85% target.

Recommendations for Health Sector

Accelerate ART uptake to close the “Second 95” treatment gap.

Improve TB screening technologies and adherence support systems.

Fast track NHI implementation schedules with clear milestones.

Prioritise refurbishment of Primary Health Care (PHC) infrastructure and staffing in under-resourced provinces.

Education and Early Childhood Development (ECD)

1.3 million children are enrolled in ECD programmes. The sector exceeded its 2025 target of 10 000 ECD centres, in addition to18 000 already registered.

97% of Sanitation Appropriate For Education (SAFE) projects are completed.

Declining mathematics enrolment in schools remain a concern.

Recommendations for Education and ECD

Accelerate the elimination of pit latrines and modernisation of school sanitation.

Expand teacher training and resourcing for mathematics and science.

Scale up subsidised ECD access and maintenance funding to provinces.

Strengthen disability support units across ordinary schools.

Human Settlements

In the period under review:

17 028 housing units were delivered (27% of the MTDP target).

12 623 serviced sites completed during the reporting period (against an annual target of 62 800)

8 014 title deeds issued during the reporting period (against an annual target of 16 000).

Recommendations for Human Settlements

Prioritise bulk infrastructure in metros and secondary cities to accelerate housing delivery.

Fast track title deed restoration with digital cadastre integration.

Strengthen municipal planning capacity for informal settlementupgrading.

Enhance coordination between the Departments of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, and Transport, and Eskom for integrated urban development.

Strategic Priority 3 – Building a capable, ethical and developmental state

Key progress findings

State capability is central to improved service delivery, public trust, and fostering a culture of an ethical, people-centred public service.

Monitoring, planning and accountability systems are being strengthened to support the implementation of government programmes and interventions.

Digital transformation, which includes high internet and connectivity growth and efforts to extend the national bandwidth coverage, is emerging as a key enabler of a capable state.

Local Government Performance

Work continues to strengthen the performance of local government, as financial challenges in municipalities persist.

An Inter-Ministerial Committee has been established to support distressed municipalities.

Local government reforms are being introduced through the review of current legislative and regulatory framework with the development of a White Paper on Local Government (LGWP).

The Presidential Working Group has also been established to support Metros, including the implementation of the Metro Trading Service Reform Programme.

Recommendations for Local Government

Implement a national municipal recovery and accountability framework.

Deploy rapid response technical teams for failing municipalities.

Introduce mandatory financial recovery plans for unfunded budgets.

Reform the local government fiscal framework to address unfunded mandates.

Professionalisation of the Public Service

93% of senior managers in the public service have undergone lifestyle audits.

The Public Service Commission Bill has been passed, strengthening oversight and governance.

The Annual Performance Plans (APPs) of national and provincial government departments are aligned with MTDP interventions

Recommendations for Professionalisation of the Public Service

Implement skills audits and competency frameworks across the public sector

Enforce merit-based recruitment at senior management levels

Increase training budgets for priority technical skills (engineering, ICT, finance)

Digital Transformation

The MyMzansi citizen platform prototype was launched

The MzansiXchange information-sharing pilot is underway

Digital ID and digital payment reforms are progressing

5G connectivity continues to expand

There is uneven digital capacity across government departments and spheres of government.

Cybersecurity, data governance and digital skills gaps remain risks.

Recommendations for Digital Transformation

Prioritise high impact digital services (grant payments, health records, digital identity).

Accelerate government cloud migration and data governance reforms.

Strengthen digital literacy and cybersecurity capabilities across the state.

Finalise the Digital Economy Masterplan and associated regulatory updates.

Safety, Security and Anti-Corruption

Contact crimes declined by 4.1%.

55% of State Capture recommendations have reached completion or substantial completion.

There remain persistent levels of violent crime and GBVF

There are also capacity constraints across parts of the criminal justice system.

Recommendations for Safety, Security and Anti-Corruption

Strengthen implementation monitoring for State Capture recommendations.

Expand digital case management systems for SAPS and NPA.

Intensify border security reforms and inter-agency coordination.

Improve resourcing of GBVF and community safety programmes.

In conclusion,

South Africa’s progress under the MTDP shows clear improvements in energy stability, tourism recovery, industrial growth, and social protection.

However, deep structural constraints, particularly in local government, logistics, youth unemployment, and spatial development, continue to impede inclusive growth.

The MTDP is government’s blueprint for driving change and improving the lives of our people. While progress has been made, we are clear that more must be done, with urgency, discipline and focus.

By integrating governance, economic transformation, social development, justice, and international cooperation, government seeks to deliver inclusive growth, social equity, and a capable state.

The DPME will continue to work with all spheres and sectors of government to enhance performance, support effective implementation, and ensure that government delivers on its commitment to build a nation that works for all.

I thank you!