Snowmobile Crash in Stewartstown

January 23, 2026

Stewartstown, NH – On Thursday, January 23, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game and local EMS responded to the Swift Diamond Riders (SDR) warming hut where a male who had sustained a lower leg injury from a snowmobile crash was reported to be. New Hampshire State Police Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 9:50 p.m. regarding a male who had crashed his snowmobile. The rider and his group were able to make it back to the SDR warming hut where they awaited an ambulance. 45th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene.

The male operator was identified as Zachary Nielsen, 23, of Merrimack, NH. After a scene evaluation and interviewing the operator and his riding companions, it was determined that Nielsen had failed to navigate a left-hand turn. As he began to make the turn, Nielsen reported that he inadvertently hit the throttle causing him to go off the trail and ejected him into a group of trees. Upon impact, he suffered a lower leg injury. Due to the lack of cell phone service and being near the SDR hut, Nielsen’s riding companions decided to get him back to the clubhouse off of Diamond Pond Road to make the call to 911. Nielsen was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by 45th Parallel EMS to be further treated for his injuries.

After an initial investigation, it appears that inexperience is the leading factor in this crash. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always ride within their limits and at a speed appropriate for trail conditions.

