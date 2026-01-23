Governor Ivey Invites Students to Apply for 2026 Summer Internship Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that the application period for the Governor’s Office Summer Internship Program is now open. This nine-week program offers college students a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience in state government, while working alongside dedicated professionals in the executive branch.

A staunch advocate for education and a former teacher, Governor Ivey encourages all college students, who are potentially interested in obtaining experience in the governmental sector, to apply for the program.

“I am excited to welcome another class of bright, driven students to Montgomery this summer. Working alongside my exceptional staff, our interns play a meaningful role in the work of the Governor’s Office, contributing fresh ideas and supporting the day-to-day efforts that move our state forward,” said Governor Ivey. “This program gives young people a firsthand look at state government while allowing them to make a real difference in Alabama.”

Former interns say the program leaves a lasting impact well beyond the summer experience. Mary Sullivan, a summer 2025 intern in Governor Ivey’s Press Office, current student at The University of Alabama and recently selected as a 2026 Capitol Scholar, shared how the opportunity shaped her path.

“The governor’s internship reshaped my approach to public service by providing valuable opportunities for professional development, mentorship from exceptional leaders and continued support beyond the internship itself,” said Sullivan. “During my time in the office, my appreciation for the state of Alabama grew substantially, and I left knowing I had made a meaningful impact through the responsibilities delegated to me. Being part of history by working for Team Ivey remains one of the most significant experiences in my life, and I encourage any student interested in a career in public service to apply.”

Eligible applicants must be current college students with a strong interest in public service and government. Selected interns will work directly with staff, participate in special projects and have the chance to engage in key issues impacting Alabama.

This program has also served as a launching point for future leadership within the Ivey Administration. John Gilchrist, a graduate of Tuskegee University who interned in Governor Ivey’s Appointments Office and now serves as Governor Ivey’s Constituent Services Policy Correspondent, credited the internship with preparing him for public service.

“My internship in Governor Ivey’s Office not only served as a vital portal into the daily operations of the Governor’s Office, but into a broader system of state government. Witnessing the collaboration between the executive branch and various state agencies revealed the immense scale of responsibilities that it takes to keep our state moving,” said Gilchrist. “This valuable experience allowed me to excel in roles as a current staffer in the Ivey Administration that covered policy implementation and meeting the needs of our constituents.”

The internship will run from June 2, 2026 through July 31, 2026. The deadline to apply is March 13, 2026, by close of business.

“Mary and John are excellent examples of this internship program. I am proud of the paths they have taken and grateful for the contributions they continue to make to our state,” added Governor Ivey.

For more information about the program and how to apply, please visit:

https://governor.alabama.gov/administration/internship-program/

A photo of former intern Mary Sullivan emceeing a proclamation ceremony for Governor Kay Ivey is attached.

This summer, Governor Ivey shared testimonials from her 2025 Summer Internship Program participants on Instagram. The reel can be viewed here.

###