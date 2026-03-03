Governor Ivey Signs Law Opening Classroom Doors to Alabama Veterans

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 149, one of her legislative priorities, into law, creating a new pathway for military veterans to serve Alabama students in the classroom.

“Service is woven into the fabric of who we are as a state and as a nation, and by signing this bill into law, we are ensuring opportunity follows sacrifice,” said Governor Ivey. “Our veterans have already answered the brave call to serve our country. Now, as America nears its 250th year, we are creating a pathway for our heroes to answer a new call – guiding students, filling critical teacher shortages and continuing their mission of service right here at home. This is good for our veterans, and it is especially good for our young people who will learn from their leadership and example.”

Sponsored by Sen. Matt Woods and Rep. Rick Rehm, the new law allows the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) to issue temporary teaching certificates to eligible veterans who would otherwise need at least a bachelor’s degree.

“Today marks a major step forward not only for our veterans, but also for Alabama’s entire education system,” said Sen. Woods. “By signing SB149 into law, we are building a pathway for our veterans to bring their leadership, experience and real-world knowledge back into our communities. This legislation ensures the next generation will learn from some of the very best our nation has to offer. I’m grateful to Governor Ivey for her steadfast support of both our veterans and our students.”

Under the new law, ALSDE will issue a Military Veteran Temporary Teaching Certificate to applicants who:

Document 48 months of active-duty military service with an honorable discharge or medical separation;

Pass a background check;

Are recommended for certification by a local superintendent of education or private K-12 school administrator;

Have completed 60 college credits with a minimum GPA of 2.5/4.0; and

Obtain a passing score on the Praxis test of the Alabama Educator Certification Assessment Program.

“The final passage of the Military Veteran Temporary Teaching Certificate is a meaningful step forward for both our students and those who have served our country,” said Rep. Rehm. “Veterans bring proven leadership, accountability and a mission-driven mindset to the classroom. By creating this pathway, we are strengthening our teacher pipeline while honoring the service and sacrifice of our military men and women. I am grateful for Governor Ivey’s partnership in continuing to make Alabama a national leader in supporting veterans.”

The certificate would be nonrenewable and only valid for five years. Governor Ivey has the goal of making Alabama the most military and veteran friendly state in the nation.

SB149 takes effect October 1, 2026.

A photo of Governor Ivey signing SB149 today is attached.

