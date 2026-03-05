Governor Ivey Announces Judicial Appointments in Cullman and Escambia Counties

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced two judicial appointments in Cullman and Escambia counties.

Cullman County District Judge Heath Edward Meherg

Governor Ivey has appointed Heath Edward Meherg of Cullman to serve as District Judge in the 32nd Judicial Circuit in Cullman County. A graduate of The University of Alabama at Birmingham, the Birmingham School of Law and The University of Alabama School of Law, Meherg succeeds District Judge J. Chad Floyd who was appointed to the position of Cullman County Circuit Judge by Governor Ivey on February 5, 2026.

“Heath Meherg comes to the bench with a strong legal background of nearly two decades service including municipal judge and county attorney, to representing local government, businesses and the public in private practice,” said Governor Ivey. “He has experience in all facets of law, both criminal and civil, and will serve the people of Cullman County with the highest integrity.”

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by Governor Ivey through my appointment,” said Meherg. “This opportunity to serve the people of our state and uphold the principles of justice is a privilege that I hold in the highest regard. This is an extraordinary opportunity to contribute to the administration of justice in our great state. I am truly humbled by this appointment and look forward to serving.”

Escambia County Circuit Judge Wade Leon Hartley

Governor Ivey has appointed Wade Leon Hartley of Brewton to serve as Circuit Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit covering Escambia County. A graduate of Birmingham-Southern College and The University of Alabama School of Law, Judge Hartley succeeds Circuit Judge Jeffrey Alan White who retired from the bench on February 16, 2026, after serving nearly 12 years on the Escambia County District and Circuit Court.

“Wade Hartley brings to the bench almost 32 years of varied legal experience including service as Tribal Prosecutor, Special Municipal Judge, Indigent Defense Counsel in the 21st Judicial Circuit Drug Court, and Public Defender in the 21st Judicial Circuit,” said Governor Ivey. “His broad knowledge of the law will serve the Court and the people of Escambia County well.”

“I am both humbled and honored at receiving Governor Ivey’s appointment,” said Hartley. “I am extremely appreciative of the trust that she has placed in me, and I intend to serve the people of Escambia County with integrity, diligence, fairness, and a deep respect for the rule of law.”

Each of the appointees was notified of their official appointment this week.

Photos of Judge Meherg and Judge Hartley are attached.



