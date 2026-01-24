Eos Advances Energy Reliability and Grid Readiness Amid Rising Global Demand

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), is reinforcing its position at the forefront of the industry following the recent launch of Eos Indensity™, its next-generation storage architecture designed to support accelerating electrification, AI-driven demand, and the growing strain on power systems worldwide.As electricity demand surges worldwide, reliability and readiness are no longer optional—they’re essential for economic growth and infrastructure resilience. Eos is driving energy abundance: dependable, flexible power that fuels digital infrastructure, industry, and everyday life. Indensity delivers on that promise with dense, scalable, and safe storage designed for real-world performance—strengthening grids, powering high-demand applications like data centers, and bringing energy closer to where it’s needed most.“Battery energy storage is becoming foundational infrastructure for modern economies,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “Leaders everywhere are focused on reliability, resilience, and readiness. With Indensity, Eos is delivering energy storage optimized for grid-scale dependability under real-world conditions. The limitless potential of battery energy storage matters most when it helps power growth, innovation, and everyday life—and that is where Eos is leading.”Eos has reimagined energy storage through Spatial Intelligence—an innovative system design framework developed by the team at Eos that considers the built, human, and natural environments where power is needed most. This approach integrates three core elements: chemistry, configuration, and intelligent controls. Indensity builds on Eos’ zinc-powered technology platform and is complemented by Eos DawnOS™, an AI-enabled advanced control system that manages performance and forecasting across grid and data-center applications. Together, these innovations deliver safer, higher-density, and more flexible storage capable of responding in milliseconds to unpredictable power demands.Eos’ leadership perspective and technology direction continue to resonate globally, reinforced during discussions at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, where priorities such as infrastructure preparedness, resilience, and energy security dominated the agenda. Backed by expanding U.S. manufacturing capability and disciplined execution, Eos is advancing solutions designed not only to meet demand but to enable sustainable economic growth, support increasingly complex power needs, and unlock long-term opportunity as electrification and digital infrastructure rapidly expand.Additional insight into Eos’ leadership perspective, technology platform, and the future of battery energy storage can be found through Eos’ multimedia and thought leadership resources, including the Company’s documentary feature, product launch event, and further information at www.eose.com About Eos Energy EnterprisesEos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.ContactsInvestors: ir@eose.comMedia: media@eose.comForward Looking StatementsExcept for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to achieve the operational milestones on the delayed draw term loan; our ability to raise financing in the future; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock, consequences for failure to meet milestones and contractual lockup of shares; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

