Reimagining Recess at Noble Intermediate School: Building Skills Through Play

At Noble Intermediate School in MSAD 60, recess is no longer just a break in the day; it’s an opportunity to build skills, strengthen relationships, and support student wellness. This school year, more than 400 fifth- and sixth-grade students and 40 staff members are reimagining what wellness looks like through a new approach to play and engagement.

Thanks to a partnership with MaineHealth’s “Let’s Go!” program and funding from Hannaford’s “Eat Well, Be Well” initiative, Noble Intermediate School worked with Playworks to enhance its wellness block—commonly referred to as recess. Through hands-on training and school-wide support, staff gained new tools to create an inclusive, active, and positive environment that extends well beyond the playground.

This fall, Coach Mo from Playworks spent four days at the school training administrators, classroom teachers, specialists, and educational technicians, while also launching a Junior Coach program with students. The training focused on fostering safe, structured, and engaging games that encourage teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving—skills that support students’ social, emotional, and academic growth.

In December, Coach Mo returned to Noble Intermediate School for a final site visit to observe progress and celebrate the impact of the work. The results were clear: Recess games ran smoothly; students confidently stepped into leadership roles; and staff reported feeling more comfortable and confident facilitating wellness time.



One of the most notable outcomes has been the launch of the Junior Coach program, in which selected sixth-grade students lead games and activities during wellness blocks. These students serve as role models for fifth graders, while strengthening their own leadership and communication skills.

“We are excited to see the changes occurring in our recess time,” said Assistant Principal Melinda Luders. “Engagement has increased and so have the smiles. We are very proud of our sixth-grade Junior Coaches, who are role models for the fifth graders and assist in creating a safe and fun wellness time for a variety of student interests.”

Supporting safe, healthy, and inclusive recess experiences at Noble Intermediate School reinforces the shared goal of providing professional learning opportunities, such as Playworks training, to schools and communities across Maine. By investing in wellness through play, Noble Intermediate School is helping students to build lifelong skills, while fostering a joyful, supportive school culture.

This story was submitted by Noble Intermediate School. To submit a good news story to the Maine Department of Education (DOE), please fill out the good news submission form.