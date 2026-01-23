SCDE Seeks Partners for 2026 Summer Meals Programs

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) is seeking local governmental agencies, school food authorities, faith-based, public/private nonprofit organizations, and individuals to participate in the summer meal programs that provide meals to children during the summer when school is out.



About The Programs:

The Summer Break Café (SBC) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) are summer food service programs funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by SCDE. The mission is to ensure children have access to healthy meals during the summer months when school is not in session.

SBC meals are served at sites that can be located at schools, churches, recreation centers, hospitals, cafeterias, farmers markets, community and migrant centers, and other areas in the local community.

Last summer, meal service increased by 54 percent, with partners providing more than 5.4 million meals to students across South Carolina.



How To Get Involved:

Community partners can be involved by either becoming a sponsor, serving as a meal site, promoting the program, supporting existing sites with volunteers, activities, and outreach, or being a food vendor. There is a seat for everyone at the Summer Break Café table. Approved sponsors will be reimbursed for meals provided to children 18 years and younger at meal site locations. USDA requires sponsors to be financially and administratively capable of conducting a non-profit food service. Sponsors will receive training and technical support during the application process and throughout the operation of their program.

For more information about the Summer Break Café, please review our Program Overview and visit our site www.summerbreakcafe.com. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, fill out the become a sponsor link by February 13, 2026.

﻿What They’re Saying:

“Nutritious meals are essential to children’s health and learning, and that need doesn’t stop when school is out for the summer,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Strong community partnerships make our summer meal programs possible and successful. I’m grateful to the organizations that step up year after year to support our children and families.”

