Student Success, Teacher Support, and School Safety Highlight 2026 SCDE Budget Requests

Strategic investments that support teachers, make schools safer, and provide every child with the opportunity to gain skills for lifelong achievement are some of the key points from the South Carolina Department of Education’s budget requests for 2026.

Driving the News: State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver presented the agency’s budget requests to members of the House Ways & Means committee Wednesday morning. The proposals build on the momentum of the South Carolina Surge and focus resources on classrooms while delivering results for students, educators, and families.

The Big Picture: This budget proposal reflects a student-centered approach supporting great teachers, protecting learning environments, and making targeted investments that deliver real results for South Carolina’s classrooms and students.

STUDENT SUCCESS

Disconnect to Reconnect

$17 million for age-appropriate curriculum (3rd to 8th grade) that educates students on how smartphones, screens, and social media impact mental health, relationships, development, and academic performance

Builds on the success of South Carolina’s Free to Focus initiative reducing distractions in the classroom

This is not homework students complete alone and it is not a mandate on families. It is a supplemental educational resource—delivered through schools—to spark age-appropriate conversations, reinforce healthy habits, and support parents as the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives

$30 million to meet expanded demand for camps under updates in Read to Succeed law

Supports first, second, and third graders who need targeted literacy intervention

$70 million in new instructional materials funding – including $20 million recurring and $50 million non-recurring to help districts adopt and implement standards-aligned materials

Ensures classrooms have modern, high-quality textbooks and learning materials

Gives teachers consistent, standards-aligned resources so they can focus on teaching and not building lessons from scratch

$61 million to serve at least 20,000 students in 2026-27 through the program

Anticipates increased eligibility pool with families up to 500% of federal poverty guidelines now eligible

Addresses a waitlist of more than 6,000 students

SUPPORTING TEACHERS