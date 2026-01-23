Criminal DLS incidents for A Troop
NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
For the week of Wednesday, January 14, 2026, through Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individual(s) on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:
Case #: 26A2000389
Trooper: Adam Martin
Offenders Name: Jason Bessette
Age: 28
Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT
Date and Time of Violation: 01/16/2026 @ 2229 hours
Location of Violation: VT Route 105 / Memorial Drive Richford, VT
Court Date and Time: February 24th, 2026 @ 0800 hours
Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division
A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.