Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,808 in the last 365 days.

Criminal DLS incidents for A Troop

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, January 14, 2026, through Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individual(s) on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: 

 

Case #: 26A2000389

Trooper: Adam Martin

Offenders Name: Jason Bessette

Age: 28

Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 01/16/2026 @ 2229 hours

Location of Violation: VT Route 105 / Memorial Drive Richford, VT

Court Date and Time: February 24th, 2026 @ 0800 hours

Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Criminal DLS incidents for A Troop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.