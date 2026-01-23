Criminal DLS incidents for A Troop

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday, January 14, 2026, through Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individual(s) on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #: 26A2000389 Trooper: Adam Martin Offenders Name: Jason Bessette Age: 28 Hometown of Offender: St. Albans, VT Date and Time of Violation: 01/16/2026 @ 2229 hours Location of Violation: VT Route 105 / Memorial Drive Richford, VT Court Date and Time: February 24th, 2026 @ 0800 hours Location of Court: Franklin County Criminal Division A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

