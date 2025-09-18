Epsilon Expands AI Consulting Services to Help Financial Institutions Unlock Value Safely and Strategically

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epsilon Technologies Group, a capital markets technology solutions and services firm with deep expertise in trading, valuations, risk, and accounting, today announced the expansion of its professional services portfolio with specialized consulting for artificial intelligence (AI). With a focus on readiness assessments, proof-of-concept development, and regulatory-aware deployment, Epsilon is committed to helping financial institutions navigate the opportunities and risks of adopting AI.Across the industry, banks are eager to explore the potential of AI but face critical obstacles, including fragmented data, lack of compliance integration, and uncertainty around regulatory expectations. Without a solid foundation, many AI initiatives stall before delivering measurable results.Research has shown the scale of this challenge: an estimated 80% of AI projects fail to progress beyond the proof-of-concept phase, largely due to poor data quality, unclear business objectives, and organizational barriers. More recently, a 2025 MIT study found that 95% of corporate generative AI pilots fail to deliver measurable financial returns, not because of the technology, but because of weak implementation strategies. Epsilon’s AI consulting services are designed to address these challenges directly. The firm offers:- AI Readiness & Use Case Discovery: Evaluating data, infrastructure, and workflows to identify high-value opportunities aligned to business goals.- Proof of Concept Development: Rapid validation of AI applications in areas such as credit scoring, valuation modeling, and compliance automation.- Model Design, Training & Validation: Securely building, testing, and explaining models with domain-specific rigor.- Process Modernization & Automation: Transforming manual workflows into governed, scalable, and where appropriate, AI-enhanced processes.- Regulatory-Aware Deployment: Aligning with SEC, and NIST AI RMF frameworks, while addressing emerging expectations around explainability and human oversight.“We know that our clients see both opportunity and risk in AI,” said Amol Kulkarni, President at Epsilon. “Our consulting services are designed to provide a clear and pragmatic path forward. Whether it’s identifying the right use cases, validating them through proof-of-concepts, or ensuring compliance and explainability, we help financial institutions adopt AI in ways that are responsible, measurable, and aligned with regulatory expectations.”While Epsilon’s flagship ETS platform continues to serve as a trusted operational backbone, the company emphasizes that AI adoption does not start with technology alone. “High-quality, connected data is essential to trustworthy AI,” added Kulkarni. “ETS provides that foundation for many of our clients, but our services are designed to work cross-platform, meeting banks where they are today.”With its deep domain expertise in capital markets operations, risk, and regulatory compliance, Epsilon is uniquely positioned to guide financial institutions through the complexities of AI adoption while ensuring sustainable value delivery.About Epsilon Technologies Group‍Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, AI, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System and pasVal, visit www.epsilontg.com

