inSegment Celebrates 18 Years of Growth

Maintaining the continued success that we’ve seen at inSegment is made a lot easier by our incredible team of professionals. We’ve got experts in design, web development, SEO, PPC, and social media.” — Alexander Pekar, Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- inSegment , a leading full-service digital marketing and advertising agency, celebrates eighteen years of helping clients achieve quantifiable, high-impact marketing results.April 25th, 2025, marks 18 years since inSegment was founded in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, with the goal of helping businesses grow their digital impact by executing targeted marketing solutions . Over the years, inSegment has gone from a budding agency to a full-scale digital agency with offices along the East Coast of the United States and across Europe.In the last 18 years, inSegment has delivered on its promises to clients in various industries. From tech companies and trade and labor unions, to nonprofits, credit unions, and third-level education institutions, the company has left a lasting impact on the digital success of its clients, past and present.Much of inSegment’s success is down to its leadership and committed staff members. Managing Director, Alexander Pekar, is quick to highlight the dedicated staff he’s proud to call part of his team, “Maintaining the continued success that we’ve seen at inSegment is made a lot easier by our incredible team of professionals. We’ve got experts in business development, design, website development, SEO, content, paid marketing, and social media. When you put all these pieces together, and combine their expertise, it’s easy to see why we’re still growing 18 years later.”Since day one, inSegment’s client-centric approach has driven the company’s success. By always aligning internal goals with those of clients, inSegment has always provided expert digital support to clients, regardless of their niche.We’re celebrating inSegment’s 18th birthday with 10% OFF your first 3 months when you sign up for any of our services!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.