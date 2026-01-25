PractiTest Announces Test Value Score, an AI-Based Capability for Test Prioritization

New SmartFox AI capability scores tests by proven impact, ending guesswork of test prioritization.

QA teams don't lack data, they lack answers. We're shifting the conversation from quantity to quality. Which tests have impact? That's what matters for release confidence” — Yaniv Iny, PractiTest CEO

REHOVOT, - NONE -, ISRAEL, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest today announced Test Value Score, a new capability that assigns every test a continuously updated score from 0-100 based on observed real-world impact, helping QA teams prioritize execution when time is limited.Test Value Score is powered by SmartFox AI, PractiTest’s built-in AI assistant designed for software testing. SmartFox is built to operate across the QA lifecycle using project context, testing artifacts, and testing logic.“No one in test management has done this before,” said Yaniv Iny, PractiTest’s CEO. “Everyone measures coverage. PractiTest measures value. Coverage shows what was executed. Value indicates what to execute first. That is the breakthrough, and the impact is immediate and measurable.”“QA teams don’t lack data - they lack answers,” added Iny. “Test Value Score is designed to turn a growing test library into a clear priority list, so teams can focus limited time on the tests that reduce risk most.”Why Test Value Score Can Be CalculatedTest Value Score is enabled by PractiTest’s smart data model, which structures and connects testing entities and their metadata, including configurable context such as custom fields. This model links user stories to tests, tests to runs, and runs to defects, and supports analysis across releases, features, and components.“Intelligence requires structure,” added Joel Montvelisky, PractiTest’s Chief Product Officer. “To score tests by proven impact, structured and configurable context is required, including custom fields tied consistently to requirements, runs, defects, and releases. That foundation enables Test Value Score.”SmartFox AI evaluates tests across multiple dimensions of observed behavior to generate a score that updates as products and testing activity change, supporting ongoing prioritization.When tests get honest scores, testing stops being guesswork. Teams stop defending decisions and start making them with confidence."This is the shift from test execution to testing intelligence ," said Joel Montvelisky, PractiTest’s Chief Product Officer. "We're not just tracking what happened. We're guiding teams towards deciding what to do next. Test Value Score is just the beginning - we’re working on additional functionality to deliver testing intelligence and answer every critical QA question."AvailabilityTest Value Score is available to PractiTest customers. For more information, visit www.practitest.com About PractiTestPractiTest is the AI-powered test management platform that transforms QA activity into definitive answers. Powered by SmartFox AI and built on a smart data model that connects user stories, tests, runs, and defects, PractiTest enables breakthrough capabilities like Test Value Score. Teams know exactly where quality stands, why, and what to do next. When QA is clear, the answer is obvious.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.