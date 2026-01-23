1024EX Prediction Market (Beta): Trade Probabilities On-Chain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1024EX Prediction Market (also referred to as 1024 Prediction Market) is the on-chain prediction market inside the 1024EX DEX ecosystem—built for traders who care about execution quality, transparent resolution, and repeatable workflows.Official product page: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction Launch app: https://www.1024ex.com Docs: https://docs.1024ex.com Ticket / feedback: https://docs.1024ex.com/discuss-new Status: Beta — 1024EX Prediction Market is currently in Beta. Market availability, UX, and mechanics may change as we iterate. Start small, and always read each market’s resolution criteria before trading.---What Is 1024EX Prediction Market?A prediction market is a marketplace where people trade on outcomes. Prices become a live signal of the market’s collective belief—often interpreted as implied probability.1024EX Prediction Market brings prediction trading into an exchange-grade, on-chain environment.It’s designed to feel like trading, not like a simplified “betting app” interface.What you should expect:- Outcome-based markets with explicit rules (outcomes, expiry, resolution criteria)- On-chain transparency for market states and activity (where applicable)- A product built for workflow clarity: enter → manage risk → exit → settle- Ecosystem consistency: Prediction is part of 1024EX, not a standalone toyExplore markets: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction ---Industry Comparison (Why 1024EX Is Built Different)Prediction markets typically fall into three broad approaches:1. Crypto-native prediction markets (Polymarket-style)- Often prioritize fast market creation and broad topic coverage.- Liquidity models vary (AMM, CLOB, hybrid) and evolve with product maturity.- Strong for narrative trading and real-time probability signals, but resolution standards and UX differ by platform and market.2. Regulated event-contract exchanges (Kalshi-style)- Designed around compliance and clearly defined contract specs (regulated framework).- Strong legal clarity in supported jurisdictions, but scope and accessibility may be constrained by regulation and geography.3. Exchange-grade, on-chain trading stack (the 1024EX approach)1024EX Prediction Market is built as a core module inside a DEX ecosystem, aiming to make prediction markets behave more like a trading venue than a “betting interface.”What this approach unlocks:- Execution-first design: price discipline, market observability, and repeatable workflows- Verifiable lifecycle: market definition → trading → resolution → settlement- Builder-friendly structure: designed to support analytics, research, and systematic participation (check docs for the latest)Quick Comparison1024EX Prediction Market (Beta) The core goal of 1024EX is to provide exchange-grade probability trading. Currently in Beta, its typical access is via on-chain / wallet flow. The execution model is trading-first, with a specific focus on clarity, observability, and workflows. Its resolution philosophy relies on explicit rules and resolution workflows (market criteria). Consequently, it is best for traders, quants, and builders who want repeatable workflows.Crypto-native Prediction Markets These markets focus on the core goal of creating broad, fast probability markets. Like 1024EX, the typical access is through on-chain / wallet flow. However, the execution model varies between AMM, CLOB, or hybrid systems, and the resolution philosophy also varies by platform and market. These are best for narrative-driven speculation and accessing broad markets.Regulated Event-contract Exchanges The core goal here is compliance-first event contracts. Typical access is jurisdiction-dependent, where KYC and limits vary. The execution model utilizes standard exchange-style contracts, while the resolution philosophy is strictly governed by contract specs and regulated frameworks. These exchanges are best for users prioritizing regulatory clarity.Note: This is a Beta product. Features and market coverage will evolve quickly.---Why Prediction Markets Need Better Execution？Prediction markets only become useful when they consistently produce sharp prices.Common failure modes across the industry:- Thin liquidity → wide spreads and unstable probabilities- Weak execution tools → hard to enter/exit without giving up edge- Unclear resolution → trust breaks exactly when it matters most- Poor composability → strategies can’t be automated or integrated- Narrative-driven pricing without enough structure to correct fastIf probabilities are the output, execution is the engine.---How 1024EX Prediction Market WorksA prediction market is only as strong as its definitions. Every market must answer:1. What are the outcomes?2. What decides the outcome?3. When does it resolve and settle?At a high level, the lifecycle looks like this:1. Market definitionA market is created with clear outcomes (e.g., Yes/No or multiple outcomes), an expiry time, and explicit resolution criteria.2. Trading & price discoveryParticipants trade outcome exposure based on information and conviction. Prices move as beliefs update.3. ResolutionWhen the event ends or expiry arrives, the market resolves based on the published criteria.4. SettlementSettlement follows the market rules in a transparent, auditable way.Explore live markets here: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction ---Resolution and SettlementPrediction markets require trust in two places:- Market definition (what the market means)- Resolution and settlement (how outcomes are finalized)On 1024EX Prediction Market, the principle is simple:If it isn’t clearly defined upfront, it isn’t tradable.Before trading any market, confirm:- Outcome set (Yes/No, multi-outcome, ranges)- Expiry / resolution time- Resolution criteria / data source (what condition determines the result)- Any fallback behavior notes (delays, edge cases, special handling if applicable)Beta is where rule clarity becomes a product feature. If anything is ambiguous, don’t trade it—report it:---What You Can Predict on 1024EXPrediction markets become more useful when they cover more than one narrative.Common market themes include:- Crypto ecosystem events (launches, milestones, shipping targets)- Governance outcomes (proposal pass/fail, voting results)- Price levels and ranges (above/below, range at expiry)- Volatility / movement (moves > X% within a time window)- Index-style conditions (based on defined reference values)- Sports and real-world events (where outcome criteria are clear)Each market should define outcomes, expiry, and resolution rules upfront.---How 1024EX Is Different1024EX is a DEX ecosystem with multiple products. Prediction Market is designed as a core trading module, not a side project.1. Built as Part of the 1024EX DEX EcosystemBecause Prediction Market lives under 1024EX:- brand trust is consistent across products- the user entry point is unified- product design can follow trading-first principles across the stackEntry points:- Prediction Market: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction - Launch app: https://www.1024ex.com 2. Execution That Respects TradersTrading probabilities still requires discipline:- where you enter- what invalidates your thesis- how you exit without donating spread/slippage1024EX Prediction Market is positioned around workflow clarity and execution discipline, so probabilities can be traded like instruments—not like novelty positions.3. Built for Systematic ThinkingSharp markets are built by participants who are:- fast to correct mispricing- consistent in risk sizing- willing to hedge and rebalance- comfortable turning signals into rulesPrediction becomes real when strategy becomes repeatable.---Use CasesMarket Forecasting (Real-Time Probabilities)Use the market price as a live probability signal that updates as information updates.Arbitrage and MispricingEarly markets misprice. Traders who correct it make the probability sharper over time.Risk Management and HedgingIf your portfolio is exposed to discrete event risk, prediction positions can help hedge specific outcomes (depending on market design and liquidity).Research and Signal BuildingPrediction markets generate clean probability data that can be useful for:- studying belief shifts around news- comparing implied probabilities vs. realized outcomes- building decision models around information flow---Who Is 1024EX Prediction Market For?This product is designed for users who want more than a simple “Yes/No bet.”It’s for:- active traders who care about execution quality- quants and systematic builders working with probability signals- researchers analyzing information flow and belief updates- arbitrageurs improving price discovery- ecosystem participants who want transparent outcome markets---Getting Started (Beta)1. Open the product page: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction 2. Explore markets and read each market’s resolution criteria3. Start small to understand spreads and market behavior4. Track how probability shifts around news and liquidity changes5. Share feedback / report issues: https://docs.1024ex.com/discuss-new 6. Read docs for the latest guidance: https://docs.1024ex.com Beta is a learning environment. Observe first. Trade second.---Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is a prediction market?A prediction market is a trading venue where prices reflect the market’s collective belief about future outcomes—often interpreted as implied probabilities.Is “1024 Prediction Market” the same thing as “1024EX Prediction Market”?Yes. 1024EX Prediction Market is the formal product name inside the 1024EX ecosystem, and 1024 Prediction Market is a shortened name commonly used in conversation and UI.What is 1024EX Prediction Market underlying technology/innovation?The core innovation is product architecture and market structure: prediction markets built as a native module inside the 1024EX DEX ecosystem, designed around trading workflows, market observability, and rule-first resolution clarity.For the latest technical details and updates, refer to the official docs: https://docs.1024ex.com What’s the current status of 1024EX Prediction Market?It’s currently in Beta. Market availability, UX, mechanics, and rule standards may change as we iterate.Are prices always equal to probabilities?Prices often approximate implied probabilities, but interpretation depends on market design, fees, liquidity, and how outcomes are structured—especially during volatility.Can I enter or exit before the market resolves?In general, yes—positions can be managed by trading before resolution, as long as there is sufficient liquidity. If liquidity is thin, spreads widen and exits become more expensive.What should I check before trading a market?Always confirm:- Outcome set (Yes/No, multi-outcome, ranges)- Expiry / resolution time- Resolution criteria / data source- Any edge case notes that could affect settlementHow do markets resolve?Each market publishes resolution criteria upfront. After expiry, resolution follows the published rule set and settlement workflow. Always read the rule text before trading.What happens if resolution is delayed or disputed?Markets can remain pending until criteria can be verified. If anything is ambiguous, avoid trading that market and report it:Are there fees?Fees (if any) depend on the current configuration. Always check the in-app confirmation and expected costs before placing orders.What are the main risks?Prediction trading includes:- Liquidity risk (wide spreads, slippage)- Volatility risk (fast belief shifts)- Rule interpretation risk (misreading resolution criteria)- Smart contract / on-chain execution riskManage size accordingly—especially during Beta.How can I prove market quality is improving?Track measurable metrics over time: spread, depth, slippage, volume, trader count, pending rate, time-to-resolution. Publish a dated weekly snapshot (see the “Transparency Snapshot” template above).How can I report bugs or share feedback?- Ticket / feedback: https://docs.1024ex.com/discuss-new - Security issues / bug bounty: bugbounty@1024ex.comWhere can I access the product?Official product page: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction Launch app: https://www.1024ex.com Docs: https://docs.1024ex.com ---ConclusionPrediction markets turn belief into a tradable signal. But signals only become useful when execution is real and resolution is clear.1024EX Prediction Market (Beta) is built to produce sharper, more actionable probabilities by focusing on trading-grade workflows, transparency, and ecosystem-level consistency.Explore the product: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction ---Stay ConnectedJoin the 1024EX community and follow our latest updates:- Website: https://www.1024chain.com - Launch app: https://www.1024ex.com - Prediction Market: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction - Docs: https://docs.1024ex.com - X (Twitter): https://x.com/1024EX - Discord: https://discord.gg/1024EX - GitHub: https://github.com/1024Foundation - Telegram channel: https://t.me/News1024EX - Ticket / feedback: https://docs.1024ex.com/discuss-new TikTok:- 1024EX: https://www.tiktok.com/@1024ex - 1024AI: https://www.tiktok.com/@1024ai_ ---Contact- Bug bounty: bugbounty@1024ex.com- General & business inquiries: contact@1024ex.com

