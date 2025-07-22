Agent2.AI Introduces Super Agent — The Operating System for Agent-Based Work

Agent2.AI Launches Super Agent, the AI Operating System for Coordinating Agents, APIs, and People

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent2.AI today announced the upcoming launch of Super Agent, a breakthrough AI orchestration platform designed to coordinate intelligent work across multiple agents, APIs, and even real human collaborators.Unlike traditional AI tools that focus on generating content or answering questions, Super Agent acts as an orchestration layer — a system that understands user intent, delegates work to the right components, and delivers real, usable outputs such as reports, spreadsheets, and presentations.“We’re not building just another AI agent,” said Chuci Qin, CEO of Agent2.AI. “We’re building the layer that helps identify the right tools for the job, coordinates how they work together, ensures they stay aligned with the task, and turns that process into real, tangible results.”From Prompt to OutputUsers can prompt Super Agent with requests such as “write a press release for my new product,” “design a banner and have it printed and shipped to my home,” or “conduct a competitor analysis and generate a presentation.” The system will automatically break each request into smaller, manageable steps.Each task is broken down and handled by focused atomic agents. Each agent is built to do one specific job, such as finding information, organizing research, or creating slides. These atomic agents form a growing ecosystem inside Agent2.AI, each focused, reliable, and composable.Super Agent can also call on external tools and agents through standard protocols such as MCP or A2A, allowing the system to dynamically connect with open-source frameworks, third-party APIs, or no-code automations as needed.In some cases, tasks may require not just software, but real-world execution, such as placing an order, contacting a vendor, or managing a physical deliverable. When that’s the case, Super Agent can seamlessly coordinate with vetted freelancers or agency partners. These human contributors are not fallback options, but core participants in a flexible, multi-agent system.“The real shift isn’t about smarter agents,” said Linghao Yang, COO of Agent2.AI. “It’s about coordination—building a system that knows when to delegate to AI, when to bring in a human, and how to keep them working toward the same goal.”Launch and AvailabilityAgent2.AI will officially launch Super Agent in August, with early access available to selected partners in strategy, research, and operations. A live demo and private launch event will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area.To join the early access list or learn more, visit https://www.agent2.ai About Agent2.AIAgent2.AI builds orchestration systems that help professionals move from idea to execution. Its flagship product, Super Agent, acts as a centralized command layer that routes user intent across AI agents, APIs, third-party tools, and even real humans, whatever it takes to get the job done.Built as a universal coordination engine, Super Agent transforms complex requests into structured, ready-to-use outputs. It is not just another AI tool. It is the system that calls all the tools.

