Snow Storm to Hit Southeastern New York This Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on extreme cold weather and a significant snow storm that will impact Southeastern New York this weekend.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks:

I have a very important message for all New Yorkers: Do not be misled by the balmy day we're having here in New York City. All across the state, New Yorkers are at risk of an extreme weather event — the likes of which we have not seen in many years. I'm talking about extreme cold temperatures where we're expecting them lasting through Sunday and Monday in some parts of our states, the coldest part will be Saturday. Now, the only good news is that people will not have to have their kids in school. That the workday for many is Monday through Friday.

But here's a couple of the temperatures that we're predicting. If you are in the North Country or Mohawk Valley, what it'll feel like on your skin is minus 40 to 50 degrees — minus 40 to 50 degrees. If you can contemplate that. Other upstate areas are a little warmer, minus 30 degrees and downstate minus five to 10 degrees.

I will tell you this: As the first Governor Buffalo sent to Albany since Grover Cleveland, I know all about cold temperatures. And when this touches your skin, if you're not properly covered — every inch of you — you can succumb to frostbite in seconds.

And I'm telling you, we've seen this elsewhere in our state. The extreme cold can be deadly, absolutely deadly. So please — there's been a lot of reports this year about cold weather, storms coming. This is one you need to take very seriously, and as we talk about some of the things you can prepare for this, I can give you personal advice. Try to not be outside as much as you can, and that might mean stocking up on groceries and water and your pet food, and baby food and flashlight batteries — everything you may need now, so you don't have to go out in the very cold to go shopping, whether you're walking or driving.

If you have to be outside — and we have many people who have to work outside — our first responders, law enforcement, others who are outside — stay hydrated, drink lots of water, drink warm beverages. But actually, here's a pro tip. Avoid caffeine. Might be contrary to what you think. Do not bring a thermos of coffee with you. Just bring hot water, multiple layers of clothing, gloves, mittens, socks, insulated hats. There's also really good foot warmers and hand warmers you can buy at the store. Go get those before they run out.

So we're also expecting snow all over the state. Late into Saturday, lower Hudson Valley could see one to five inches. Capital region two to six, east of Lake Ontario, six to eight inches. We're looking into Sunday — we're going to have a significant storm, a snow storm that's going to impact Southeastern New York City, Long Island, Hudson Valley. This is coming for you. Upwards of one foot of snow is possible.

Now these projections, predictions are changing by the hour, but this is what we know right now. So take it seriously. And it can actually impact the morning commute on Monday. So pay close attention to updates from the news. Plan ahead. Limit your unnecessary travel. Again, stock up on what you need now, but also if you are on the roads, our snowplows are doing their job. They're trying to keep you safe. They need to salt the roads in advance. Don't crowd the plow, give them the distance to do what they need to do because roads get slippery. And I've witnessed this with my own eyes and trying to help people who literally spin off the road in icy conditions, go into a ravine and they cannot be seen for some time. So this is a dangerous situation on our roads.

So stock up your car as well. What you have in your car could save your life for the lives of your children. Have a shovel. Another pro-tip: cat litter. Why do you need cat litter? Unless you have a cat, you can literally put that if you're stuck in a ditch, put it under your tires when you're trying to get out, it'll give you a little more traction. Keep a shovel with you. I've done this. Again, food and water and extra batteries and clothes. Make sure your cell phone is charged if you go out, that's in your vehicle.

So our DOT plows are ready. Our teams are ready on the Thruway. We have our emergency management teams positioned, pre-deployed. Our utility crews, almost 6,000, are waiting to go where they're needed most. If power lines come down and we have areas without power for any period of time, it can be dangerous.

I speak from experience as someone who lived through a power outage in the heat of a Buffalo storm for about a week with my children. Not easy, not fun. So here's my tip. Be ready for it. And so, I just want everybody to take this very seriously as we approach what is the impending storm and stay tuned watching all your local newscast.

Thank you.