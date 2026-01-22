ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 23-26)

North- and southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane

at times overnight

in areas between State Route 74

(Carefree Highway)

and Anthem Way from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights

(Jan. 23-24) for lane striping. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Note

:

Schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather