ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 23-26)
PHOENIX – A few restrictions are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and prepare to use detour routes as needed while the following restrictions are in place:
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane at times overnight in areas between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (Jan. 23-24) for lane striping. Allow extra time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Note: Schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
- North- and southbound Interstate 17 restricted at times (one lane closed) in areas between State Route 74 (Carefree Highway) and Anthem Way for lane restriping. Northbound restrictions are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 23-25). Southbound restrictions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 23-25). Please use caution in work zones during these rolling closures. Watch for workers and equipment and be prepared to slow down. Note: Scheduled restrictions are subject to change due to inclement weather.
- Arizona Avenue and Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Southeast Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 26) for widening project. Detours: Alternate cross streets to consider include McQueen, Cooper and Gilbert roads. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed. Consider using the westbound on-ramp at Alma School Road.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
