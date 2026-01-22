Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Bethel search warrant - multiple charges

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE: 26B2000072

STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks

TROOPER: Trooper Michael Robidoux                  

CONTACT: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: 739 Sand Hill Rd., Bethel, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Search warrant execution

VIOLATIONS: Multiple; see details below.

 

 

ACCUSED: Dayquan Smith                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Connecticut

OFFENSE: Fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, manufacturing

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 at 1230 hours, Woodstock

BAIL: $100,000

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Hodgdon                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

OFFENSE: Possession of an unsecured firearm

LODGED: N/A

COURT ACTION: 03/31/2026 at 1230 hours, Woodstock

BAIL: N/A

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Eleni Howe      

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont

OFFENSE: Two active in-state warrants for petit larceny and false information to a law enforcement officer

LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility

COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 at 0830 hours, Woodstock

BAIL: $200 each

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Angel Blanchard                                         

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont

OFFENSE: Active in-state warrant for failure to appear for heroin possession, active in-state warrant for trafficking heroin, New Hampshire warrant for fentanyl possession, New Hampshire warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.

COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 at 0830 hours, Woodstock

BAIL: $75,000

PHOTO: Attached

 

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Macdonald                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont

OFFENSE: New Hampshire warrant for amphetamine possession, New Hampshire warrant for failure to appear for methamphetamine possession

COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 @ 1230, Woodstock

BAIL: Held without bail

PHOTO: Not available

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, members of the Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 739 Sand Hill Rd. in Bethel, Windsor County, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug activity on the property. Police located and detained without incident numerous people on the property. No injuries were reported during this police action.

 

During the subsequent court-ordered search of the property, investigators discovered about 370.3 grams of cocaine and 45.93 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, police seized seven firearms and about $9,500 cash. Investigators arrested several people on various in-state and out-of-state warrants. VSP took the individuals into custody on the charges listed above. Several suspects had court dates as soon as Thursday, Jan. 22, while others were cited into court at later dates. The expected dates and times of court appearances are listed above.

 

The Vermont State Police deployed special teams including the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program and Crisis Negotiation Unit. VSP was assisted by the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, and White River Valley Ambulance on stand-by.

 

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

 

- 30 -

