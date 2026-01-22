Royalton Barracks / Bethel search warrant - multiple charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE: 26B2000072
STATION: Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks
TROOPER: Trooper Michael Robidoux
CONTACT: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: About 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: 739 Sand Hill Rd., Bethel, Vermont
INCIDENT TYPE: Search warrant execution
VIOLATIONS: Multiple; see details below.
ACCUSED: Dayquan Smith
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Connecticut
OFFENSE: Fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, manufacturing
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 at 1230 hours, Woodstock
BAIL: $100,000
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Kevin Hodgdon
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
OFFENSE: Possession of an unsecured firearm
LODGED: N/A
COURT ACTION: 03/31/2026 at 1230 hours, Woodstock
BAIL: N/A
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Eleni Howe
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, Vermont
OFFENSE: Two active in-state warrants for petit larceny and false information to a law enforcement officer
LODGED: Southern State Correctional Facility
COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 at 0830 hours, Woodstock
BAIL: $200 each
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Angel Blanchard
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont
OFFENSE: Active in-state warrant for failure to appear for heroin possession, active in-state warrant for trafficking heroin, New Hampshire warrant for fentanyl possession, New Hampshire warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine.
COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 at 0830 hours, Woodstock
BAIL: $75,000
PHOTO: Attached
ACCUSED: Jamie Macdonald
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont
OFFENSE: New Hampshire warrant for amphetamine possession, New Hampshire warrant for failure to appear for methamphetamine possession
COURT ACTION: 01/22/2026 @ 1230, Woodstock
BAIL: Held without bail
PHOTO: Not available
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, members of the Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at 739 Sand Hill Rd. in Bethel, Windsor County, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug activity on the property. Police located and detained without incident numerous people on the property. No injuries were reported during this police action.
During the subsequent court-ordered search of the property, investigators discovered about 370.3 grams of cocaine and 45.93 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, police seized seven firearms and about $9,500 cash. Investigators arrested several people on various in-state and out-of-state warrants. VSP took the individuals into custody on the charges listed above. Several suspects had court dates as soon as Thursday, Jan. 22, while others were cited into court at later dates. The expected dates and times of court appearances are listed above.
The Vermont State Police deployed special teams including the Tactical Services Unit, Bomb Squad, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program and Crisis Negotiation Unit. VSP was assisted by the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, and White River Valley Ambulance on stand-by.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.
- 30 -
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.