Sydney Based Absolute Sign Solutions Confirm Growing Demand For Custom Made Honour Boards

In an exclusive interview with Metro Cities Media, Absolute Sign Solutions confirmed the growing trend for custom made honour boards by clubs & schools.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1991, Absolute Sign Solutions is a member of the Australian Sign and Graphics Association and has become a leader in Northern Beaches signage solutions.It’s two principal partners, Grant and Matt, have extensive experience not only in the sign industry but in visual arts and graphic design and photography. Both have qualified trade certificates in signwriting and design, and both have studied visual art at NSW University – City Art Institute.Matt and Grant, in their interview with Metro Cities Media said, “It has become noticeable that there is a growing interest from schools, clubs and corporates wanting custom handmade honour boards and lettering that is hand painted. This is in preference to generic mass-produced signs that most produce these days. Absolute Sign Solutions have a long history of doing bespoke hand-crafted honour boards with gold leaf lettering for an array of clubs across New South Wales.”Their sign-writers can produce bright fluorescent hand painted signs, creative sale windows, Easter messages and relocation signage for shopfronts and businesses in Sydney. Also large scale jobs on walls, billboards and buildings or banners can be more cost effective and extremely durable. They can advise you on the best way to do any sign project!Their Sydney sign makers also do sign writing and pin lining on all types of motor cars. They hand paint letters and logos to heavy machinery such as excavators, tip trucks, removalist trucks, vans, trailers or anything that moves for that matter.The team at Absolute Sign Solutions can also sign write nipper boards, surf skis, paddle boards, surf boats, sailboats and motorboats, or any sporting equipment that may need a logo or Identification showing.Based in Brookvale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, they have established a working relationship with many successful small businesses. Their Northern Beaches signage company uses the latest technology to produce signs, car decals, posters, banner making, sticker printing etc, as well as experts in traditional hand painted signwriting and murals – a service many ‘instant’ sign shops cannot provide.They are proud to assist small to large corporations with building business identity and advertising solutions to generate income. To learn more about their array of services, visit their website here: https://absolutesignsolutions.com.au/

