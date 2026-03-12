MARCO FURIA COMMENCE MONTHLY FEATURES IN APRIL ON AN ARRAY OF LEGAL MATTERS

Marco Furia Davin Rey Lawyers

Australian lifestyle news portal Marco Furia Media commence publishing a series of features on legal matters following reader questions.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marco Furia Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, social media, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.Interest from readers on matters of law has grown and they are about to commence in April a series of informative feature posts that focus on readers questions related to legal matters. The Marco Furia Media journalists are delighted that Sydney based law firm, Davin Rey Lawyers have kindly offered expert insight on technical matters relating to these featured posts on migration and criminal law. You can learn more about Davin Rey Lawyers and their criminal law services by visiting their website here: https://davinreylawyers.com.au/criminal-law/ Marco Furia, Head of Content for Marco Furia Lifestyle Magazine said this in his interview with Want It Now Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”About Marco Furia MediaMarco Furia Media is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.Learn more about Marco Furia Media and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://marcofuria.net.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.