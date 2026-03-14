Blog Chicks Online Magazine Commence Features On Popular Sydney Italian Restaurants

Australian Bloggers Made In Italy

Trending Blog Chicks lifestyle Magazine confirmed to Eleven Media they are commencing publishing a series of features on popular Italian restaurants in Sydney.

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blog Chicks is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on all lifestyle matters from travel to fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During April they will respond to reader enquiries relating to the growing popularity of Italian cuisine with their first feature on Sydney CBD restaurant Made In Italy Located at 37 York Lane in Sydney's CBD, they serve Italian classics including pizza, pasta, gnocchi, tiramisu & more. Pizza is still one of the most popular meals in the world and Sydney food lovers are no different with their passion of it. All of Made In Italy pizza is made using a secret dough recipe passed down the generations. Their pasta is served in sauce made daily that is created from the highest quality of ingredients. All of their dishes are cooked with true Italian passion and designed to be shared with the ones you love. To learn more about Made In Italy, visit their website here: https://madeinitaly.com.au/ Diane muller, Head of Content for Blog Chicks Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Head Room Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. Growing from small number of readers a day to now thousands visitings the online magazine a day. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Blog Chicks and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://blogchicks.com.au About Blog ChicksBlog Chicks is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.