Administrative Position in the Consular Department
SLOVENIA, January 22 - Mandatory requirements:
- Right to work in the UK is required (Pre-Settled or Settled Status accepted)
- At least GCES level of education or higher
- At least one year of working experience in administration
We are looking for someone with:
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office programs (Word and Excel)
- Proficiency in Slovene language is essential requirement
- The knowledge of the UK public sector is an advantage
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Easy consular tasks, working with people at the counter
- Preparation of basic letters and other correspondence
- Receiving and answering phone calls and e-mails;
- Organising archive material and documents
- Performing other administrative tasks at the Embassy
Description:
- Job Types: Full-time, Monday to Friday 9 am - 5 pm
- Contract length: The employment contract is for a fixed period of 12 months with the possibility of extension and a three-month trial period.
- Benefits: Company Pension, Sick Pay
- Ability to commute/relocate: London: reliably commute
- Education: minimum GCSE or equivalent (required)
- Experience: One year administrative experience required
- Language: Slovenian and English (required)
- Work Location: In person / Office based
- Expected start date: March / April 2026
- Annual salary £35.000+
Additional Information:
- The role may involve handling confidential and sensitive information, and discretion is required
- Training will be provided for internal systems where necessary
- This role is subject to security clearance.
Written applications with proof of eligibility and a description of previous work experience must be sent to the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia by email to consular.london@gov.si
Closing date: 5 February 2026
The application must contain:
- Proof of education, which must show the level of education, the year and the institution where the education was obtained
- Description of work experience
- Proof of Right to work in the UK is required
- A curriculum vitae with a description of formal education and an indication of other acquired knowledge, interests and skills
- Motivational letter
- References of previous employers
