Administrative Position in the Consular Department

SLOVENIA, January 22 - Mandatory requirements:

Right to work in the UK is required (Pre-Settled or Settled Status accepted)

At least GCES level of education or higher

At least one year of working experience in administration

We are looking for someone with:

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Excellent knowledge of MS Office programs (Word and Excel)

Proficiency in Slovene language is essential requirement

The knowledge of the UK public sector is an advantage

Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Easy consular tasks, working with people at the counter

Preparation of basic letters and other correspondence

Receiving and answering phone calls and e-mails;

Organising archive material and documents

Performing other administrative tasks at the Embassy

Description:

Job Types: Full-time, Monday to Friday 9 am - 5 pm

Contract length: The employment contract is for a fixed period of 12 months with the possibility of extension and a three-month trial period.

Benefits: Company Pension, Sick Pay

Ability to commute/relocate: London: reliably commute

Education: minimum GCSE or equivalent (required)

Experience: One year administrative experience required

Language: Slovenian and English (required)

Work Location: In person / Office based

Expected start date: March / April 2026

Annual salary £35.000+

Additional Information:

The role may involve handling confidential and sensitive information, and discretion is required

Training will be provided for internal systems where necessary

This role is subject to security clearance.

Written applications with proof of eligibility and a description of previous work experience must be sent to the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia by email to consular.london@gov.si

Closing date: 5 February 2026

The application must contain: