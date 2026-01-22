FiNext Awards & Conference 2026

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The FiNext Awards & Conference returns to Dubai for its 8th edition on February 11, 2026. This global gathering brings together leaders from FinTech, financial services, banking, technology, and investment sectors for a day of insights, recognition, and collaboration.Event DetailsDate: 11 February 2026Location: Dubai, UAEWebsite: https://www.finextcon.com Key Highlights- Visionary keynote speakers from leading global organisations- High-impact panel discussions on fintech, digital banking, cybersecurity, blockchain, AI, and Web3- FiNext Awards recognising excellence in finance and technology- Curated networking with global decision-makersCompanies AttendingNasdaq – a global financial markets operator with a representative speaker.Forus International – fintech executive presence.Sanadak – fintech platform represented by the CTO.PayModum – a digital payments company.Neoleap – fintech solutions provider.Quadcode Brokerage Solutions – brokerage services.FinTellect AI – AI-in-finance innovator.Woodcoin – blockchain/crypto platform.UAE Ministry of Finance / Ministry of Economy – government economic/finance bodies.Corum 8 – finance and technology services.GuavaPay – payments technology.Satocci – fintech platform.BMBWeb3 Ventures – Web3 & investment.Speaker Line-upChristelle El Metni – Senior Relationship Manager, FinTechAnkit Lathigara – Senior Director, Client Delivery, NasdaqDr. Bruce Foyle – Industry Expert & Advisor, Financial Services & TechnologyKay French – Senior Executive & Consultant, FinTech & Digital TransformationChristelle El Metni – Senior Relationship Manager, FinTech IndustryMax Lighter – General Manager, MENA & CIS RegionNadeem Asif – Senior Business Leader, Banking & Financial ServicesDr. Jaslyin Qiyu – Managing Director, Mad About Marketing ConsultingKevin Connelly – Executive Leader, Global Financial ServicesMay Brooks-Kempler – Cybersecurity Expert & Advisor, Information Security & RiskMessage from the FounderAnas JawedFounder & CEO, Next Business Media“ I’m excited to introduce Finext Conference (FinextCon)—a global platform dedicated to the future of finance, fintech innovation, digital banking, Web3, AI, and the evolving financial ecosystem.As part of the FiNext Awards & Conference, our mission is to bring together visionary leaders, innovators, regulators, and disruptors who are shaping the next era of financial services. FinextCon is designed to spark meaningful conversations, showcase breakthrough technologies, and drive real-world impact across the finance and fintech landscape.Finext is more than just an event; it is a dynamic ecosystem that connects the global finance community through conferences, awards, digital platforms, and thought leadership. We are committed to fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and accelerating innovation that transforms how the world interacts with money and financial systems.Join us on this exciting journey as we redefine the future of finance.Welcome to FinextCon—where the next generation of financial innovation begins.”

