MERGE São Paulo dives into the impact of the recently approved crypto regulation in Brazil this March

The event will position Brazil as a regional hub for dialogue between regulators, financial institutions, and the global Web3, blockchain, and crypto ecosystem

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, January 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- São Paulo city will host Latin America’s leading debate on the regulation of digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain infrastructure with the first edition of MERGE São Paulo 2026, one of the world’s largest Web3, blockchain, and crypto events. From March 17 to 19, 2026, the event will bring together more than 5,000 participants and 300 speakers, connecting regulators, financial institutions, policymakers, and companies from Brazil and around the world within the digital asset ecosystem.The event takes place at a pivotal moment for the Brazilian market, marked by the consolidation of the cryptoasset regulatory framework and the advancement of discussions on stablecoins, tokenisation, digital financial infrastructure, and the integration of the traditional financial system with on-chain technologies. In this context, MERGE positions itself as a strategic platform to discuss the practical impacts of regulation on market development, investment attraction, and the institutional adoption of Web3 technologies in Brazil."Brazil is experiencing one of the most significant moments in its recent history regarding digital asset regulation. There is a real opportunity to build a model that fosters innovation, increases legal certainty, and strengthens institutional trust,” says Paula Pascual, founder and CEO of MERGE. “MERGE São Paulo was created precisely to provide this space for qualified dialogue between regulators, banks, companies, and Web3 projects, connecting Brazil to the main global agendas in the sector,” she adds.With a strong institutional presence, MERGE São Paulo will feature banks, monetary authorities, and national and international regulators, reinforcing its role as a bridge between the public sector, the traditional financial market, and the crypto ecosystem. Confirmed institutions include the Central Bank of Brazil, BNDES, Banco do Brasil, Santander, Itaú, Bradesco, BTG Pactual, and Visa, as well as international regulatory and financial entities such as Argentina’s Comisión Nacional de Valores, El Salvador’s CNAD, and the Banco de Crédito de Bolivia.The agenda will explore in depth key topics on the regulatory and institutional landscape, including stablecoins, blockchain infrastructure, financial technology, compliance, regulated innovation, and markets, with content spread across four simultaneous stages. More than 300 speakers will participate, including leaders from the crypto and fintech sectors, executives from major banks, regulators, policymakers, and representatives of global projects. The event will be held in Portuguese and English, with professionals from Latin America, Europe, and the United States, reinforcing the conference’s international scope and promoting the exchange of experiences across different markets and ecosystems in the digital asset sector.The official opening of MERGE São Paulo will take place on March 17, 2026, with an exclusive institutional event for 400 guests at the Theatro Municipal of São Paulo, bringing together authorities, C-level executives, and representatives from the public and private sectors for strategic discussions on the regulatory and economic future of digital assets. On March 18 and 19, the main conference will be held at the World Trade Centre São Paulo, welcoming participants for two days of content, networking, institutional meetings, and immersive experiences.Recognised as one of the most relevant Web3, blockchain, and crypto forums in Europe and Latin America, MERGE’s mission is to act as a bridge between global ecosystems, connecting institutions, startups, regulators, and companies seeking to expand their operations in a structured and responsible way. Following the Buenos Aires edition in 2025, São Paulo is established as the event’s new regional hub, reflecting Brazil’s strategic role in the digital economy.According to Paula, the role of the conference goes beyond technical debate. “Regulation is one of the pillars of market maturity, but it only works when it is built through dialogue, an international perspective, and a real understanding of the technology. MERGE São Paulo is the meeting point where these agendas converge and where the future of digital assets in Latin America begins to take shape,” she concludes.About MERGEMERGE is a leading international conference focused on digital assets, Web3, and institutional adoption. The event brings together policymakers, financial institutions, corporates, investors, and key players from the crypto and blockchain ecosystem to discuss regulation, innovation, and real-world use cases.With editions in Europe and Latin America, MERGE is known for fostering high-level dialogue between traditional finance and the digital economy through curated content, institutional tracks, and exclusive networking experiences. MERGE serves as a platform where industry leaders connect, exchange insights, and help shape the future of finance.For more information, visit our website

