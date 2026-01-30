Submit Release
QFEX 2026 Positions Doha as a Global Meeting Point for Fintech, Innovation, and Digital Transformation

DOHA, QATAR, January 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global financial systems continue to evolve under the pressure of digitalization, regulation, and technological disruption, QFEX – Qatar Fintech Expo 2026 returns for its third edition as one of the region’s most influential platforms shaping the future of finance, technology, and innovation.

Scheduled to take place on April 28–29, 2026, at Kempinski Marsa Malaz, Doha, QFEX 2026 brings together leading banks, financial institutions, regulators, fintech companies, technology providers, investors, government entities, and innovators from more than 20 countries.

Unlike traditional expos, QFEX is structured as a strategic dialogue platform, focusing on real-world challenges and future-ready solutions across financial technology, artificial intelligence, regulatory innovation, cybersecurity, digital assets, and sustainable economic models.

The event includes high-level conference sessions, executive networking, innovation showcases, QovFX Labs, GFI Awards – Qatar Edition, and Afaq Studio live media coverage.

QFEX reflects Qatar’s role as a stable, forward-looking environment for international collaboration, offering credibility, governance, and long-term vision.

