ECHOS Communications Partners With SEABA Heli Skiing

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECHOS Communications (https://echoscomm.com), a leading communications and marketing agency specializing in snow, outdoor and adjacent industries, today announces a strategic partnership with SEABA, a premier heli-ski operation based in Haines, Alaska. The partnership reinforces ECHOS’ growing role as a trusted outdoor PR agency partner while supporting SEABA’s mission to create meaningful access and visibility within the global snow industry.

As part of the collaboration, ECHOS Communications is providing strategic public relations, brand positioning, and industry communications support for SEABA, with a focus on elevating awareness of its heli-ski operations in Alaska. A key focus of the partnership is the development and launch of SEABA Industry Access, an innovative program offering preferred pricing on all-inclusive, seven-day heli-ski experiences for verified industry professionals, including brand employees, designers, photographers, filmmakers, guides, retail staff, and freelancers working across outdoor and snowsports categories. ECHOS supported the program's creation, development, strategic positioning and messaging to ensure strong relevance within the snow industry.

“SEABA embodies the values that define the snow industry: authenticity, respect for the mountains, safety, and community,” said Robert Reedy, Founder and CEO of ECHOS Communications. “As an outdoor communications and marketing agency, our role is to help brands identify, hone and tell real stories that resonate. This partnership allows us to support the outdoor and snow industry while helping more creatives and professionals experience Alaska’s unmatched terrain.”

About ECHOS Communications

Founded in 2009, ECHOS Communications is an award-winning outdoor public relations agency specializing in brand communications for the outdoor, motorcycle, auto, cycling, consumer tech and active lifestyle industries. ECHOS provides strategic media relations, storytelling, social engagement, affiliate integration, and experiential activations, connecting brands, media, and communities in the environments where products are designed to perform. Learn more at https://echoscomm.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.