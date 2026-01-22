Affordable Housing Completed in Bethlehem

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Hudson on Nine, a $28 million development of 72 affordable apartments in the town of Bethlehem, Albany County. The project includes supportive units reserved for disabled veterans at risk of homelessness. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 2,200 affordable homes in Albany County. Hudson on Nine continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s historic five-year, $25 billion housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable units across the state.

“Hudson on Nine is a prime example of what my administration is prioritizing — providing safe, stable affordable housing options for all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “In communities across the state, we continue to focus on increasing the affordable housing supply so that communities can thrive and our veterans and those at risk for homelessness have the support they need to live independently.”

All apartments at Hudson on Nine, which range from one to three bedrooms, are affordable for households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. There are twelve apartments reserved for disabled veterans who are at risk of homelessness, with on-site supportive services provided by non-profit Soldier On, Inc.

The all-electric project fully integrates green design and building practices, such as ENERGY STAR® central air conditioning, kitchen appliances and light fixtures, in addition to high-efficiency water heaters, and low-flow toilets and fixtures. The development also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

Hudson on Nine also includes an outdoor playground area, as well as a clubhouse with a community space, computer room, and kitchen. The project is developed by The NRP Group.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal is supporting Hudson on Nine with more than $15.7 million in equity raised through its Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program and nearly $6.6 million through the New York State Housing Trust Fund. The development also benefits from a $144,000 grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. Funding for the supportive units is provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR is working tirelessly to address the housing crisis by using every tool we have to build affordable housing in communities across the State. Hudson on Nine is a wonderful addition to the more than 2,200 affordable homes HCR has helped create or preserve in Albany County — a place where families, as well as veterans, can live and thrive. Thank you to The NRP Group, Soldier On, and our state partners for helping us establish housing that will benefit 72 households now and into the future.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The opening of Hudson on Nine creates much-needed supportive housing in Albany County that will provide disabled veterans at risk of homelessness with safe, accessible apartments to call home, along with onsite access to essential services to help them live independently in the community. We are proud to provide ongoing support through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and grateful to NRP Holdings, Soldier On, and all our partners on this vital project.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of Hudson on Nine brings fully electric, accessible, affordable housing to Bethlehem to house some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers. NYSERDA is proud to support the Governor’s priority to build more clean and highly efficient buildings that keep utility bills affordable and help residents experience the benefits of a modern home.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in the Capital Region deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered more than $15 million to help build 72 brand new all-electric units at Hudson on Nine in the town of Bethlehem while helping disabled veterans find new homes. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families across the Capital Region, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers need access to safe and affordable places to call home. Hudson on Nine creates much-needed affordable housing in the Capital Region while supporting our brave veterans after they return home. I look forward to the continued impact that this project will have and will continue to fight for federal funding to make affordable housing accessible for all New Yorkers.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m proud to celebrate the completion of Hudson on Nine, a major step forward in our efforts to ensure that families and individuals here in our Capital Region and across New York State have access to safe, affordable housing. Thanks to over $15.7 million in equity from the Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, as well as millions more from the New York State Housing Trust Fund, Hudson on Nine will provide 72 affordable apartments right here in the town of Bethlehem, including 12 reserved for disabled veterans at risk of homelessness. By integrating high-efficiency appliances and other sustainable building practices, Hudson on Nine will help enhance the sustainability of our region while simultaneously addressing affordability for local families. This project is a shining example of what is possible when state and federal resources are directed toward the strengthening of our communities, and I look forward to seeing how it will benefit Capital Region families for years to come.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “New York State continues to invest in affordable housing that will see more and more of our neighbors into homes in our communities, and Hudson on Nine is an example of how we do that. With workforce housing for individuals and families and units reserved for disabled veterans, this development will provide low to middle-income neighbors with the chance to live in accessible, energy-efficient housing. We are facing a housing crisis, and this is the kind of proactive commitment that New York needs right now. I commend Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this project and working to expand affordable housing for New Yorkers, and I look forward to continuing my work as Chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee in the State Legislature to address the housing crisis.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “Hudson on Nine is exactly the kind of smart, forward-thinking investment our community needs. This development not only expands affordable housing in the town of Bethlehem but also ensures that disabled veterans who have served our country have a safe, supportive place to call home. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and leadership in addressing the housing crisis and for delivering real results for Albany County families and veterans.”

Bethlehem Supervisor David VanLuven said, “Bethlehem is a community where people want to live and work, but the demand for housing is so intense that costs have risen beyond the means of many families. The workforce housing here at Hudson on Nine — for teachers, nonprofit workers, veterans, and more — was only possible because of state support for construction.Thank you, Governor Hochul, for partnering with Bethlehem and strategically investing in our town’s future.”

The NRP Group Senior Vice President Jonathan Gertman said, “Hudson on Nine highlights the urgent need for housing and demonstrates the power of partnerships to meet it. We are grateful for HCR’s unwavering support, standing shoulder to shoulder with us and our partners to make this development a reality.”

Soldier On, Inc. President and CEO Bruce Buckley said, “Soldier On and NRP Holdings LLC are partnering at Hudson on Nine to provide homeless and at-risk veterans with safe housing and supportive services for stability and independence. These supportive services are made possible through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). ESSHI provides case management, transportation, and rental assistance, along with fully furnished units. This project reflects what is possible when public, private, and non-profit partners come together with a shared commitment to those who have served our country. We are proud to be part of this community and walk alongside the veterans who call Hudson on Nine home.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply through nearly $4 billion in targeted investments, a comprehensive Housing Plan, and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the town of Bethlehem.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.