NATP Launches Professional Credentialing Program Through Center for Professional Excellence

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals today announced the launch of its professional credentialing program through the newly established NATP Center for Professional Excellence , marking a significant step in advancing professional competence across the tax profession.The Center for Professional Excellence administers NATP credentials and establishes the expectations that support competence, ethics and trust in tax practice. Credentials offered through the Center reflect an earned commitment to ongoing education, professional development and accountability.The first credentials now available are Accredited Tax Professional in Representation (ATPR) and Advanced Accredited Tax Professional in Representation (AATPR). These credentials are open to any tax professional who meets the established eligibility, examination and continuing education requirements and are designed for practitioners engaged in or interested in representation work who want formal recognition of their expertise and professional standing.“These credentials are about more than testing knowledge,” said Scott Artman, CPA, CGMA, CEO of the National Association of Tax Professionals. “They represent a commitment to professional excellence, ethical practice and continuous learning. Through the Center for Professional Excellence, NATP is providing tax professionals with a meaningful way to demonstrate their value and advance their careers.”The launch of the representation credentials is the first phase of NATP’s broader credentialing framework. Additional credentials will be introduced later in 2026, including Core Individual Tax and Advanced Individual Tax, Core Business Tax and Advanced Business Tax.“Tax professionals face increasing complexity and greater scrutiny,” Artman said. “These programs help professionals differentiate themselves while reinforcing public trust in the profession as a whole.” Explore the Center for Professional Excellence and NATP’s credentialing program, including eligibility requirements.To discuss NATP's new credentials or its Center for Professional Excellence, please contact Nancy Kasten or Samantha Strong.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity and professionalism. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert?Tom O'Saben, EA, is the director of tax content at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). O'Saben is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

